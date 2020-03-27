Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2027

OLED Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Technology, Application, and End-user Industry, OLED market is expected to grow US$ 38.27 billion by 2025 from US$ 12.51 billion in 2015.

OLED displays are already penetrating into smart phone market, and gradually expanding its market share in display market over Liquid Crystal Display (LCD). Korean and Japanese companies are investing immensely into OLED technology development and entering into OLED TV/Laptop market as well. The growing trends of slimmer and flexible screen will help OLED to compete with other substitute technology in the market. Whereas, OLED lighting market is still in growing phase and becoming gradually popular in security and signage, and retail lighting application. These technologies are expected to revolutionize the lighting and display market in coming years. Some of the key examples of end-user industries which will be driving factors for these technologies are automotive, consumer electronics, security and signage and others.

Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) being thin, flexible and cost-effective lighting solution is gaining popularity specifically in the backlight market comprising of consumer durables such as TV, smartphones and commercial advertising such as signage. Several consumer durable companies are looking forward to investing in this market. Rapid growth in the usage of smartphones worldwide is one of the major factor driving the market. The emergence of innovation in the smartphone industry is expected to subsequently bolster the demand for OLED display panels, as OLED display panels offer better quality and standards. Samsung is accounted to be the dominant provider of OLED display panels, because of high adoption in its smartphones and TV sets.

Some of the remarkable developments in this industry are introduction of flexible substrate and soluble printing technology, dropping price OLED display, introduction of small sized panels and other technological advancements. However, the expansion of global OLED market is hindered by high manufacturing cost and less lifespan. In November 2016, BOE Technology Group and other Chinese LCD panel makers are planning to invest heavily in production of OLED panels, anticipating growth in demand from smartphone makers.

The global OLED market by geography is segmented into six region including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. APAC is expected to account for the largest share of the global OLED market in 2016, followed by North America. China and Japan being two key countries in APAC region which will lead OLED market in this region and is also expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2016 to 2025. The report profiles key players such as Futaba Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Universal Display Corporation, Kunshan Visionox and LG Display Co., Ltd, OSRAM Light AG, Philips, Sony Corporation are among others.

The sustainable utilization of energy is one of the simplest and most cost-effective initiatives that can be taken to minimize costs and increase profitability. Most of the business globally are focusing on implementation of energy efficient practices as their environmental management strategies for attaining minimal risk and potentially high returns. Several major companies such as LG and Samsung are spending extensively on their R&D to offer highly efficient OLED integrated devices. OLED lights are not only mercury free, but also they are permanent, which makes them even more sustainable. These lights are potent to be incorporated into recent constructions, allowing further consideration for designer lightings. The OLED lights if replaced with CFLs in traditionally constructed buildings are capable of saving approximately five to ten trashed light bulbs yearly putting an end to electronic waste. Hence, the increasing adoption of green products would accelerate the OLED market growth.

