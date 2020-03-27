TV Mount Market Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2027: Jiangxi Kingsun Industry Co., Ltd., Display Mount Pro Co., Ltd., Highgrade Tech Co. Ltd

The TV mount market was valued at US$ 10,264.8 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 19,089.6 million by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the maximum share in the global TV mounts market. The rapidly increasing population of the developing economies of the region has resulted in increased demand for housing construction in the region. Furthermore, the demand for commercial construction such as hotels, shopping malls, airports etc. is also witnessing a significant growth owing to increasing urbanization. These economies are experiencing a significant increase in their GDP resulting in rising spending capacity of the population thus, increasing the affordability of people to purchase flat screen LCD/LED/OLED TVs. Also, the easy availability of EMI options to buy TVs has further propelled the demand for TV mounts.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100001274/

The developing economies across the globe including India, Malaysia, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, as well as several South East Asian economies are noticing a significant increase in their GDP resulting in increased per capita income of the people. This has led to rising affordability of people residing in these countries to purchase LCD, LED, or OLED TVs by replacing them with old CRT TVs. Furthermore, the growth in developed economies such as the U.S. and Canada has also been witnessed. This growth is attributed to the surge in demand for upgrade the TV screen size with the bigger ones or with high resolution, hence boosting the growth of TV mount market. The availability of internet at cheap rates in some countries such as India has seen a sharp rise in the demand for smart TVs.

On the basis of type, the global TV mounts market is segmented into fixed wall mount, full-motion wall mount, tilting wall mount, and ceiling mount. The fixed wall mount segment accounted for 36.8% of the total TV mounts market share in 2018 and is expected to hold its dominance with a CAGR of 7.0%. Fixed wall mount enables to place the TV as close to the wall as possible making sure that there is enough space to install the cables behind the TV. These are also known as stationary mounts as they are incapable of adjusting once fixed. Also, these mounts are incompatible for TVs with a back protrusion.

TV mounts are suitable for any flat panel TV including, LED, OLED, Plasma, or LCD Screen. Several types of TV mounts are available in the market such as Wall Mount, Full-Motion Wall Mount, Tilting Wall Mount, and Ceiling Mount. The choice of the right mount to be fixed depends on factors including, wall bracket as well as viewing capabilities. The global TV Mount market by type was led by fixed wall mount segment and this segment held the largest market share in the recent past. Fixed Wall Mount enables to place the TV as close to the wall as possible making sure that there is enough space to install the cables behind the TV. These are also known as stationary mounts as they are incapable of adjusting once fixed.

Avail discount on this report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100001274/

These mounts are easiest to install and economical as compared to other TV mounts. The fixed wall mounts are also known as low profile wall mounts. These fixed wall mounts have an open architecture construction which offer the TV with increased ventilation. The key advantage of fixed wall mounts is the capability to mount TVs sizing from 23 inches to 70 inches. The future of fixed wall mount market is prominent owing to the rapid innovations and up gradations of fixed TV mounts among the manufacturers. The development of automatic lock mechanism has gained popularity among the consumers and adoption of fixed wall mounts have increased over the time period.

The global TV Mounts market by geography is segmented into five regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The market for global TV mounts is dominated by Asia-Pacific region followed by North America and Europe. Some of the key players in the global TV mounts market are Omnimount, Atdec Pty Ltd., Jiangxi Kingsun Industry Co., Ltd., Display Mount Pro Co., Ltd., Highgrade Tech Co. Ltd, B-Tech International Ltd, Unicol Engineering, Videosecu, Legrand Av Division and Shenzhen Xinadda Ir-Pi Products Co., Ltd. among others.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100001274/

FAQ

Q.1. Which key factors drive the growth of TV mounts globally?

Ans. The rising living standard of people has resulted in increased demand for TV mounts coupled with various advantages offered by TV mounts is propelling the market growth globally. The availability of internet at cheap rates in some countries such as India has seen a sharp rise in the demand for smart TVs. The proliferation of online streaming services in developing and developed countries has further fueled the demand for smart TVs and TV accessories such as TV wall mounts around the world.

Q.2. In 2018, which sub-segment was dominating the global TV mount market by the types segment?

Ans. The fixed wall mount dominated the global TV mount market by the type segment in 2018. The fixed wall mounts are also known as low profile wall mounts. These fixed wall mounts have an open architecture construction which offer the TV with increased ventilation. The key advantage of fixed wall mounts is the capability to mount TVs sizing from 23 inches to 70 inches. The market for fixed wall mount has flourished since the evolution of LCD TVs.

Q.3. Which is the most widely used application of TV mount and why?

Ans. Residential accounted to be the most widely used application for TV mount market. The residential sector is witnessing an increase in the installations of TV mounts owing to increasing purchase of flat screen TVs as well as rising living standards of people. The customers use these mounts to save space as well as to enhance their house decoration.

Contact Us:

Call: 646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]