Vertical Lift Module (VLM) Market Growth, Opportunity Analysis, Trends & Forecast 2020-2027: SencorpWhite, System Logistics, Schaefer Systems International

Vertical Lift Module Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by End-user Industry, is expected to grow to US$ 1667.6 million by 2025 from US$ 743.8 million in 2016.

LM is an automated solutions that is used to enhance the profits, warehouse operations, comfort as well as worker safety of industrial facilities and warehouses. The module is an enclosed system which comprises of a series of trays with an extractor or inserter placed in the center. VLM helps in automatically bringing items directly to the operator, and can be operated as a standalone system, as well as integrated into a linked system. Some of the common operations that make use of VLM include consolidation, order picking, buffering, kitting, inventory storage, parts handling, and buffer storage among others. Particularly designed for these tasks, these systems eliminate walk and search time, thereby increase productivity and efficiency. VLM also helps in eliminating underutilized floor space by storing all the materials in one compact area, thus provides larger storage capacity in comparison to shelving and racking in aisles.

Request For Sample PDF @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000380/

Growing population across the globe, is tremendously impacting the demand for multiple product categories in automotive, pharmaceutical, retail, electronics, food & beverage, and many other industries. In order to cater to this enormously increasing demand, manufacturers have increased their productions significantly. VLM is such a storage solution, which salvages more than 80% of floor space by stacking the material in vertical shelves. Also, these storage systems are designed in such a way that they deliver the stored product to an operator at an ergonomically located position just on the push of a button, with minimal manual efforts. This effortless delivery results in time saving and significant rise in productivity at the workplace

VLM systems also play important role in robotics; where they are used to guide the autonomous robots called as ‘self-navigating robots’. Various industries such as electronics, automotive, aerospace, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals and electronics are pretty concerned about reducing labor intensive processes, increasing accuracy and speed for the task of storage and then retrieval of their products whenever required. VLMs are highly flexible and can be relocated.

Ask For Discount @https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPTE100000380/

The global Vertical Lift Module market by geography is segmented into five regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Europe region is expected to account for the largest share of the global vertical lift module market in 2016, followed by North America. Germany being the key automotive hub in European region is expected to lead the vertical lift module market in this region, and is also expected to continue dominance throughout the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The key players profiled in the report are Hanel Storage Systems, Interlake Mecalux, Kardex Group, Lauyans and Co., Sapient Automation, SencorpWhite, System Logistics, Schaefer Systems International, Effimat, Dexion, Modula, Weland Lagersystems AB, Ferretto Group Spa and ICAM SRL among others.

The development of e-commerce industry goes hand-in-hand with prosperity of the automated storage industry. Stocking of products sold by e-commerce sellers is stored in warehouses, and to reduce time for sorting and stocking of these products, vertical lift modules seem to be the best tools. The advent of automation into other industries including manufacturing, marketing, supply chain, and more have brought a revolutionary change in the way businesses are done. Each and every aspect is now being substituted by appropriate automation mechanism that provides an opportunity to increase its work efficiency and also productivity. A spike on the demand side has forced businesses to move on to operations that take less time and increase efficiency. Also, the e-commerce industry is witnessing its peak periods and is one of the biggest users of the automated storage systems. These factors are expected to boost the vertical lift module market.

Major Highlights Of The Report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000380/

Reasons To buy

o Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

o Highlights key vertical lift module systems thereby allowing organizations to gain revenues by focusing majorly on select products

o The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the vertical lift module systems market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies

o Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

o Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

o Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

o Examine the socio-economic, technological and political impact of the macro forces on the market namely: Political, Economic , Social and Technological factors.

Contact Us:

Call: 646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]