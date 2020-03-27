Automotive Logistics Market 2020-2027 Demand, Analysis, Development Factors, Overview with Manufacturers DHL, CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker Logistics, Ryder System

The global automotive logistics market accounted to US$ 203.0 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 370.8 Bn by 2027.

Geographically, the automotive logistics market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and SAM regions. APAC leads the automotive logistics market in 2018 with a significant market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years. The South East Asian countries are also expected to create ample opportunities for automotive logistics companies. Pertaining to meet the demands for automotive components and spare parts, as well as, finished vehicles from manufacturing plants to different dealerships, the car makers are increasingly collaborating with recognized logistic companies. This factor is catalyzing the growth of automotive logistics market in the South East Asia region.

The key companies functioning in the market include DHL, CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker Logistics, DSV A/S, GEODIS, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Nippon Express Co., Ltd. Ryder System, Inc., United Parcel Service of America, Inc., and XPO Logistics among others.

The global automotive logistics market is segmented on the basis of type, services, and sector. Based on the type, the market is segmented into outsourcing and insourcing. On the basis of the services, the market is classified into transportation, warehousing, packaging processes, integrated service, and reverse logistics. The market by sector is fragmented into passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, tire, and component.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive logistics companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years. The top companies operating in the field of automotive logistics include Deutsche Post DHL Group, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., and others. Many other companies operating in the market and are coming up with new technologies and offerings, which is helping the market for the automotive logistics to expand over the years in terms of revenue.

