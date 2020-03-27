EV Charging Infrastructure Market Size, Share, Trend & Growth Forecast to 2027

The global EV Charging Infrastructure market is accounted to US$ 6.45 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 95.98 Bn by 2027.

Europe is anticipated to be the fastest growing region, and Asia-Pacific is to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period in the EV Charging Infrastructure market. European countries: France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, Belgium, and Denmark, among others, have adopted EVs in significantly large quantities and are continuing to foster. The stringent rules and regulations to reduce the increasing amount of CO2 in the air by European governments have led the population to adopt a number of EVs, thereby, catalyzing the growth of installation of EV charging infrastructures in the countries. The European region is making significant strides in EV and EV charging infrastructure sectors year on year is boosting the businesses of the market players operating in the EV Charging Infrastructure market.

Some of the key players operating in the EV Charging infrastructure market are ABB Ltd., ABM Industries Incorporated, Bosch Automotive Service Solution, ChargePoint, Inc., Delta Electronics, Driivz Ltd., EVbox, Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., Siemens AG, and Tesla, Inc. among others.

In the recent few years, EV charging infrastructure market has noticed noteworthy product innovation and partnership activity. Some of the significant deals include, in 2018 ChargePoint announced its partnership with Greenlots, to enhance the access for its customers to thousands of additional charging sites across North America with no additional cost. The partnership would strengthen the company’s presence in North America.

Based on hardware, the AC Charger is expected to dominate the EV charging infrastructure market during the forecast period. The AC charger manufacturers are constantly witnessing increasing demand for Level 1 chargers, attributing to the increase in electric vehicles in the developed countries as well as developing countries. China, the US and France are some of the developed countries generating enormous demand for AC chargers owing to consistently rising number of EVs in these countries.

GLOBAL EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET SEGMENTATION

GLOBAL EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET — BY PLATFORM

Hardware

Services

GLOBAL EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET — BY HARDWARE

AC Charger

DC Charger

GLOBAL EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET — BY CHARGER TYPE

Public Charger

Private Charger

GLOBAL EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE MARKET – BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Norway

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

South America

