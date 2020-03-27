Terminal Tractor Market Size – Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020-2027

The global terminal tractor market is estimated to account US$ 623.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account to US$ 908.1 Mn by 2027.

Geographically, Asia Pacific holds the largest terminal tractor market share as the region consist of a huge number of container ports where the demand for the terminal tractor is high. Due to such factors, the Asia Pacific region would continue to grow. The government of the region is continuously focusing on increasing spending in automotive and transportation industries so that companies would adopt an automated terminal tractor to ease its business process.

Get Sample PDF [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006373/

Global Terminal Tractor Market – Company Profiles

AB Volvo

Autocar LLC

Blyyd

Capacity Trucks

Kalmar (Cargotec Corporation)

Konecranes

Mafi Transport-Systeme GmBH

Mol CY NV

Terberg Group B.V.

Terminal Investment Corporation

The global terminal tractors players are anticipated to witness impressive growth rate during the forecast period. Advancements in the manufacturing sector and their focus laid on core competencies is expected to be a major driving factor for the growth of terminal tractors worldwide. In addition to this, the growing need of transportation amongst the increasingly complex supply chains is anticipated to fuel the demand of efficient terminal tractors among end users such as ports, terminals, and airports.

The adoption of smart connected devices have increased at a noticeable rate in the developing countries of APAC region. China is the world’s largest hub for automotive manufacturing. Also, there has been increasing sales of commercial, and heavy duty vehicles in China, Japan, Australia, India, New Zealand, Taiwan and Singapore by the military, logistics & transportation, mining, and construction end-user sector owing to the increasing investments for advanced technology integrations. Moreover, the role of flowing internal logistics grows in pace with efficiency demands in all industries regardless of the product. It is important to transfer materials reliably and rapidly to the next stage of the production or supply chain.

The report segments the global terminal tractor market as follows:

Global Terminal Tractor Market – By Type

Automated

Manual

Global Terminal Tractor Market – By Propulsion Type

Diesel

Electric

Hybrid

CNG

Global Terminal Tractor Market – By Application

Material Handling

Logistics and Distribution

Conainer Terminals

RoRo Terminals

Global Terminal Tractor Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Middle EAST & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America (SAM)

Purchase this [email protected]https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006373/

About us

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact us

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.theinsightpartners.com/