Global Digital Signage Market Competitive Outlook | Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Planar Systems, Omnivex Corporation, SHARP CORPORATION, NEC Corporation

Inclusive Insight: Global Digital Signage Market

Global digital signage market is projected to register a CAGR of 11.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Global digital signage market is a highly fragmented market which includes number of key players as well as local players. The market has witnessed various strategic developments owing to favourable market scenario. The market will have a prominent growth in upcoming years due to growing demand of digitalized promotion in order to attract target customers in the attractive manner. In additionally; rampant development of retail space across the worldwide is another factor fuelling the growth of the market in the coming future.

The Digital Signage market analysis report is a skilful and deep analysis of the present situation and challenges. This report focuses on the key drivers, restraints, market opportunities, threats and risks for market major players. It also makes available analysis of market size, shares, growth, segmentation, revenue projection (USD Mn), and regional study till 2027. The market research document offers a comprehensive overview of the global Digital Signage market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical information, and statistically supported and industry-verified market data. It also encompasses forecasts using a suitable set of predictions and distinct research methodologies.

The well-established Key players in the market are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

LG Display Co., Ltd.,

Microsoft,

SAMSUNG,

Sony Corporation,

Panasonic Corporation,

Planar Systems,

Omnivex Corporation,

SHARP CORPORATION,

NEC Corporation,

Unique structure of the report: Global Digital Signage Market

By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Product Type (Standalone, Video walls), Size (Below 32 Inches, 32 Inches to 52 Inches, Above 52 Inches), Application (Indoor, Outdoor), Vertical (Institutional, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructural, Others),

To comprehend Digital Signage market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Digital Signage market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

Product Launch

In February 2019, BrightSign LLC has announced the partnership with Adomni for the Adomni Ad Marketplace which will allow the BrightSign media player owners to unlock new revenue streams by connecting their digital screens to the Adomni digital out-of-home (DOOH) marketplace.

In January 2019, BrightSign LLC has announced the launch of the Audio Authority which uses BrightSign SoC for enabling audio and video content distribution within the media hubs that will help in delivering a custom array of inputs and outputs designed to create unique and engaging customer experiences for each application.

In March 2017, Omnivex has announced the launch of the digital communications platform, Omnivex Ink which enables a quick and easy share secure, personalized and real-time information on any device with the employees and customers.

In January 2017, ViewSonic has announced the partnership with Enplug for the modern digital signage software to be installed in Smart Signage displays at the ISE 2017. This would upgrade the display product of the company and they can offer upgraded display solutions to the market.

Research Methodology: Global Digital Signage Market

Primary Respondents: OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers.

However, high cost of Digital Signage products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global Digital Signage market over the forecast period.

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Digital Signage Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

More…….TOC….. ..Continue

Based on geography, the global Digital Signage market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely

This Global Digital Signage Market Research/analysis Report Focus on following important aspects: Global Digital Signage Market

