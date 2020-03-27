North America Tortilla Market Analysis, Growth Factors, Development Trends and Forecast Upto 2027

Tortilla is a thin and flat bread made up of wheat and corn. Different types of tortillas are available in the market including tortilla chips, taco shells, tostadas, and many more. High nutritive properties associated with tortilla is expected to fuel the market growth. Different types of tortillas are quite popular in the North American countries mainly in the US and Mexico. US is dominating the North America tortilla market followed by Mexico.

Tortillas are widely used in the US, in recipes of Mexican origin. Tortilla and tortilla products are more popular than all other ethnic bread, such as pita bread, English muffins, and bagels among US consumers. Tortilla chips specifically made from maize are produced on a commercial scale in the US and are among the most popular snacks consumed by the consumers. The demand for gluten-free products has increased over the past five years, particularly from consumers who avoid the wheat protein due to the perceived health benefits, the tortilla production industry in the US has experienced steady revenue gains.

Increasing Demand for Plant-Based Products Offered by Manufacturers

In the past few years, there has been an enormous change in consumer perception due to increased transparency and growing health concerns. Consumers are now educated of the various harmful effects related to health and environment due to the use of synthetic products. Increasing awareness about the side-effects of antibiotics and hormones present in animal-based products is one of the critical factors that has been escalating the demand for plant-based products. Due to this, consumers are more inclined toward products containing natural ingredients.

Tortilla is a thin, unleavened flatbread mainly prepared from wheat and corn. In Guatemala and Mexico, there are three different colors of maize dough for making tortillas, including white maize, yellow maize, and blue maize. In Mexico, maize has been a staple food for centuries. The country grows more than 42 types of maize, each of which has several varieties whose number is estimated to be more than 3,000 by the International Center for the Improvement of Maize and Wheat (CIMMYT).

Product Type Insights

The North America tortilla market is segmented on the basis of product type as – tortilla chips, taco shells, tostadas, flour tortillas, corn tortillas, and others. The flour tortilla segment in the North America tortilla market is estimated to hold a leading share in the market. A flour tortilla is a type of smooth, thin flat-brown product made out of wheat flour.

Originally, the tortillas were made from the corn tortilla, but later on the flour tortillas were also discovered. These tortillas are usually filled with many stuffing like beef, chopped potatoes, fried beans, cheese, and hot sauces. Apart from the given usable, they are also stuffed some of the other ingredients to make dishes such as tacos, quesadillas and also burritos – a dish originated from the, Texas. Tortillas sources are now not only the corns, but also the wheat flour.

