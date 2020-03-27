North America X-Ray Security Scanner Market : Historical, Current and Projected Market Size, Competitive landscape & Forecast Upto 2027

X-Rayy security scanner market operates in a consolidated market scenario. Price differentiation is a major market strategy adopted by the players operating in the market. Generally, products of established companies are high-priced in comparison to the local players. Furthermore, companies highly dependent on government tenders or contracts for a significant share of their revenues. Also, the maintenance services for these X-ray security scanners generate a considerable amount of revenues. There is a huge price difference by tunnel dimension area; for instance, the device deployed for baggage scanner is relatively cheaper than those deployed at vehicle and cargo inspection checkpoints.

The air travel industry is growing at a rapid pace. According to a report released by Boeing related to the current market outlook of the aviation industry (2017-2036), the number of air passengers grew at 6.2% Y-o-Y during the past five years. The factors such as high living standards coupled with rising middle-class population, particularly in emerging markets, have resulted in the increased growth. Also, growth in consumer spending related to tourism and travel in key economies has strengthened the demand for air travel.

Owing to increasing air passenger traffic, there is a need to expand existing airport capacity and construction of new airport infrastructure worldwide, which is expected to support the growth of the X-ray security scanner market.

Currently, the US is dominating the global X-ray security scanner market in terms of installation, which in turn boost the demand for X-ray security scanner. Airports across the U.S. are working on key infrastructure and construction projects to enhance and renovate their facilities. These projects comprise of new and upgraded terminals, lighting and passenger amenities, and runways and taxiways. The concerns for public safety are growing, and the demand for advanced baggage scanning technologies is growing in the country.

