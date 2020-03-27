LED Lighting Market Massive Growth with Top Competitors | SAMSUNG , SHARP CORPORATION, Lumileds Holding B.V., NICHIA CORPORATION and More

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the LED Lighting Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report features analysis based on key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders while highlighting their competitive setting and corporate strategies for the estimated timeline. The development plans, market risks, opportunities and development threats are explained in detail. The CAGR value, technological development, new product launches and Hydrogen Storage Industry competitive structure is elaborated. As per study key players of this market are OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH., Semiconductor Co., Ltd. , LG INNOTEK., SYSKA LED, among others.

Global LED Lighting Market is expected to reach USD 125,000 million by 2025, from USD 38,000 million in 2017, growing at a of CAGR of 18% during the forecast period to 2026.

Market Definition:

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the LED lighting market in the next 8 years. LED (Light Emitting Diode) is a two-lead semiconductor light source. LED lamps are energy efficient, it retains a long lifetime. LED lamps don’t require warm up period and they light immediately in nanoseconds. They are environmental friendly as they consume less energy, and do not contain mercury or any other hazardous substances.

Top Manufacturers Covered in the Report:

Philips Lighting Holding B.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC, OSRAM, Cree, Inc., Eaton, Virtual Extension., Dialight., Zumtobel Group AG, SAMSUNG , SHARP CORPORATION, Lumileds Holding B.V., NICHIA CORPORATION, OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH., Semiconductor Co., Ltd. , LG INNOTEK., SYSKA LED, among others.

Geologically, LED Lighting Market report is divided into a few key regions:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico),

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and so on.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segmentation: Global LED Lighting Market

The global LED lighting market is segmented into installation type, end-user, service, application, product type, and geographical segments.

Based on installation type, the global led lighting market is segmented into new installation, and retrofit.

On the basis of end-use application, the global led lighting market is classified into indoor lighting and outdoor lighting .Indoor lighting is further sub segmented into residential, commercial sector, and industrial sector. Commercial sector is further sub segmented into office lighting, space malls, and hospitality. Outdoor lighting is further sub segmented into highway & roadway, architectural, public areas and others.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Market Segmentation

