TELECOM EXPENSE MANAGEMENT MARKET TO WITNESS ROBUST EXPANSION QUICKCOMM SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS, RIVERMINE, PROFITLINE, MBG, INVOICE INSIGHT, AVOTUS, WIDEPOINT SOLUTIONS CORPORATION, INC., AND OTHERS

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Telecom Expense Management Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. As per study key players of this market are CSC, Econocom, Valicom, Anatole, Asentinel, Quickcomm Software Solutions, Rivermine, ProfitLine, MBG, Invoice Insight, Avotus, WidePoint Solutions Corporation, Inc., and many more.

A latest study released by Data Bridge Market Research on Telecom Expense Management Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analyzed market data. Global Telecom Expense Management Market was valued at USD 2,892.5 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 3,507.2 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 17.1% for the forecast period to 2026.

The use of telecom service is increasing day-by-day and so is the cost related to these services. The service cost is major concern for the enterprises that is aimed to reduce this expenditure and also improve the efficiencies of business processes. The multiple delivery channels for operation are being used for regional and domestic purposes. The difficulty in manually monitoring of telecom networks in is intensely complex procedure and hence need for telecom service has increased. In 2018, Global Strategic Accountants LLC launched RBO TEM (Telecom Expense Management).

Key Insights that Study is going to provide:

Revenue splits by most promising business segments.

By Solution (Reporting and Business Management, Usage Management, Ordering, Provisioning Management, Dispute Management, Sourcing Management, Invoice Management, Others) and any other business Segment if applicable within scope of report

Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players [Some of the players covered in the study are Vodafone Global Enterprise, Dimension Data, IBM, MDSL, Tangoe, Accenture, CGI]

A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]

Market Segmentation

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Table of Content: Telecom Expense Management Market

Chapter 1: Executive summary

Chapter 2: Economic indicators

Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure

3.2. Market value-chain analysis

Chapter 4: Telecom Expense Management Market

4.1. Market overview

4.2. Market size and growth forecast – value-wise

Chapter 5: Telecom Expense Management Market segmentation

….Continued

