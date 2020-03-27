TELECOM EXPENSE MANAGEMENT MARKET TO WITNESS ROBUST EXPANSION QUICKCOMM SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS, RIVERMINE, PROFITLINE, MBG, INVOICE INSIGHT, AVOTUS, WIDEPOINT SOLUTIONS CORPORATION, INC., AND OTHERS

Uncategorized

TELECOM EXPENSE MANAGEMENT MARKET TO WITNESS ROBUST EXPANSION

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Telecom Expense Management Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report features analysis based on key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders while highlighting their competitive setting and corporate strategies for the estimated timeline. The development plans, market risks, opportunities and development threats are explained in detail. The CAGR value, technological development, new product launches and Hydrogen Storage Industry competitive structure is elaborated. As per study key players of this market are  CSC, Econocom, Valicom, Anatole, Asentinel, Quickcomm Software Solutions, Rivermine, ProfitLine, MBG, Invoice Insight, Avotus, WidePoint Solutions Corporation, Inc., and many more.

A latest study released by Data Bridge Market Research on Telecom Expense Management Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analyzed market data. Global Telecom Expense Management Market was valued at USD 2,892.5 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 3,507.2 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 17.1% for the forecast period to 2026.

The use of telecom service is increasing day-by-day and so is the cost related to these services. The service cost is major concern for the enterprises that is aimed to  reduce this expenditure and also improve the efficiencies of business processes. The multiple delivery channels for operation are being used for regional and domestic purposes. The difficulty in manually monitoring of telecom networks in is intensely complex procedure and hence need for telecom service has increased. In 2018, Global Strategic Accountants LLC launched RBO TEM (Telecom Expense Management).

Key Insights that Study is going to provide:

Revenue splits by most promising business segments.

By Solution (Reporting and Business Management, Usage Management, Ordering, Provisioning Management, Dispute Management, Sourcing Management, Invoice Management, Others) and any other business Segment if applicable within scope of report

Market Share & Sales Revenue by Key Players & Emerging Regional Players [Some of the players covered in the study are Vodafone Global Enterprise, Dimension Data, IBM, MDSL, Tangoe, Accenture, CGI]

A separate chapter on Market Entropy to gain insights on Leaders aggressiveness towards market [Merger & Acquisition / Recent Investment and Key Developments]

Market Segmentation

RegionsNorth AmericaSouth & Central AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle East & Africa
CountriesUnited StatesArgentinaUnited KingdomChinaSaudi Arabia
 CanadaChileGermanyJapanUAE
 MexicoBrazilFranceIndiaTurkey
 Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and RussiaAustralia, Singapore, Japan, South KoreaEgypt and South Africa

