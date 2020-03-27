SPACE MINING MARKET STRENGTH, OPPORTUNITY WITH KEY VENDORS | TRANSASTRA CORPORATION, OFFWORLD, SPACEFAB.US INC., NASA, EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY, JAPAN AEROSPACE EXPLORATION AGENCY, CHINA NATIONAL SPACE ADMINISTRATION, AND MORE

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Space Mining Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report features analysis based on key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders while highlighting their competitive setting and corporate strategies for the estimated timeline. The development plans, market risks, opportunities and development threats are explained in detail. The CAGR value, technological development, new product launches and Hydrogen Storage Industry competitive structure is elaborated. As per study key players of this market are Ad Astra Rocket Company, Airbus S.A.S., TransAstra Corporation, OffWorld, SpaceFab.US Inc., NASA, European Space Agency, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, China National Space Administration, and Roscosmos.

Global Space Mining Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 0.56 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.28 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 24.7% in the forecast period to 2026.

Market Definition:

Space mining is the process of excavation of materials and minerals from asteroids and near-earth objects. The purpose of space mining is similar to that of earth mining, exploitation and excavation of precious materials and minerals. The major difference is the cost involved for both which is extremely costly for space mining, but due to the rapid decline in resources and these resources becoming increasingly scarce on earth, space mining could be the only viable option for the excavation of minerals and materials.

Top Manufacturers Covered in the Report:

Deep Space Industries Inc., Planetary Resources, Moon Express, ispace, Asteroid Mining Corporation Limited, Shackleton Energy Company, KLEOS SPACE S.A.., ISRO, Boeing, SPACE EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGIES CORP., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Virgin Galactic, Made In Space Inc., Ad Astra Rocket Company, Airbus S.A.S., TransAstra Corporation, OffWorld, SpaceFab.US Inc., NASA, European Space Agency, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, China National Space Administration, and Roscosmos.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

Detailed Overview of Space Mining Market helps deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influential factors that are thriving demand and constraints in the market.

What is the market concentration? Is it fragmented or highly concentrated?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of Space Mining Market?

SWOT Analysis of each key Players mentioned along with its company profile with the help of Porter’s five forces tool mechanism to compliment the same.

What growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Market Segmentation

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

