DATA WAREHOUSE AS A SERVICE MARKET ONGOING TRENDS AND RECENT DEVELOPMENTS | KEY PLAYERS LIKE YELLOWBRICK DATA, INC., PANOPLY LTD, MARKLOGIC CORPORATION, MEMSQL INC., LUX FUND TECHNOLOGY & SOLUTIONS, INC AND MORE

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Data Warehouse as a Service Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report features analysis based on key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders while highlighting their competitive setting and corporate strategies for the estimated timeline. The development plans, market risks, opportunities and development threats are explained in detail. The CAGR value, technological development, new product launches and Hydrogen Storage Industry competitive structure is elaborated. As per study key players of this market are Snowflake Computing Inc, 1010data, Teradata, Micro Focus, Hortonworks Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Pivotal Software, Inc., Solver, Yellowbrick Data, Inc., Panoply Ltd, MarkLogic Corporation, MemSQL Inc., LUX Fund Technology & Solutions, Inc and Accur8 Software.

Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market is driven rapid increase in data volume, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 1.29 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7.17 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 23.92% in the forecast period of 2020-2026.

Complete report on Data Warehouse as a Service Market Research Report 2020-2026 spread across 350 Pages

Some of the Points cover in Data Warehouse as a Service Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Overview of Data Warehouse as a Service Market (2020-2026)

Definition

Specifications

Classification

Applications

Regions

Chapter 2: Market Competition by Players and Suppliers

Manufacturing Cost Structure

Raw Material and Suppliers

Manufacturing Process

Industry Chain Structure

Chapter 3: Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4, 5 and 6: Data Warehouse as a Service Market by Type, Application & Players/Suppliers Profiles

Market Share by Type & Application

Growth Rate by Type & Application

Drivers and Opportunities

Company Basic Information

Market Segmentation

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In December, 2018, Snowflake Computing announced the expansion due to increasing customer demand of Snowflake on Microsoft Azure particularly in Europe region. Accelerated networking and storage soft delete is the added feature of this platform.

In September 2018, Accur8 Software announced data migration as a Service which enables migration service for the IBMi operating environment companies. This also enables to transfer data from IBMi environment to the cloud platform.

