Digital Insurance Platform Market to Witness Huge Growth in the Future | Inzura, Duck Creek Technologies, Vertafore, Internet Pipeline, Ebaotech, Stoneriver, RGI and More

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Digital Insurance Platform Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. The report features analysis based on key opportunities and challenges confronted by market leaders while highlighting their competitive setting and corporate strategies for the estimated timeline. The development plans, market risks, opportunities and development threats are explained in detail. The CAGR value, technological development, new product launches and Hydrogen Storage Industry competitive structure is elaborated. As per study key players of this market are DXC Technology, Infosys, Pegasystems, Appian, Mindtree, Prima Solutions, Fineos, Bolt Solutions, Majesco, EIS Group, Cogitate, Inzura, Duck Creek Technologies, Vertafore, Internet Pipeline, Ebaotech, Stoneriver, RGI and many more.

Global Digital Insurance Platform Market is expected to reach USD 193.24 billion by 2025, from USD 78.47 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period to 2026.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Shift of insurers’ focus from product-based to customer-centric strategies

Increased awareness among insurers about digital channels.

Increased awareness among insurers to access a broader segment of the market

Difficulty to integrate insurance platforms with legacy systems.

Lack of skilled workforce

Digital Insurance Platform Market Trends | Industry Segment by Component(Tools, Services), Service(Managed Services, Professional Services), By Professional Service (Consulting, Implementation, Support and Maintenance), End-User (Insurance Companies, Third-Party Administrators & Brokers, Aggregators), Insurance Application (Automotive, Transportation, Home Commercial Buildings, Life & Health, Business & Enterprise, Consumer Electronics & Industrial Machines, Travel), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast

Market Segmentation

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

