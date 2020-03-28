Global Eating Disorders (EDs) Market Analysis With Top Key Players Like Sanofi, Eisai Co., Ltd., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Eating disorders (EDs) market is expected to rise with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing cases of patients suffering from anorexia and bulimia. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, base year of 2018.

This eating disorders market report contains significant data, current market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the allied industry. All this data and information is very important to the businesses when it comes to characterize the strategies about the production, marketing, sales, promotion and distribution of the products and services. Eating disorders report has been generated by keeping in mind all the requirements of the businesses for thriving successful business growth. This market research report can be used to acquire valuable market insights in a cost-effective way.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global eating disorders (EDs) market are GlaxoSmithKline plc., INSYS THERAPEUTICS, INC, Omeros Corporation, KUHNIL, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Alkermes, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Abbott, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, Eisai Co., Ltd., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Amgen Inc., Nestlé, BioGaia AB, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company among others.

Global eating disorders (EDs) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of eating disorders (EDs) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Increasing cases of patients suffering from anorexia and bulimia is expected to drive the growth of the market

Genetics, unusual level of biochemical in the body is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising stress is expected to drive the growth of the market

Psychological and environmental factors is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Stringent regulatory policies can also act as a restricting factor for this market growth

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Eating Disorders (EDs) Market

By Type

Anorexia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

Binge Eating Disorder

Pica

Rumination Disorder

Avoidant or Restrictive Food Intake Disorder

Others

By Drugs

Antidepressants

Antipsychotics

Calcium Plus Vitamin D Supplement

Gastrointestinal Stimulants

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Retail

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

