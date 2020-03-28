GLOBAL DENTAL LAB MARKET INDUSTRY ANALYSIS BY BIOHORIZONS IMPLANTS SYSTEM, INC., BIOLASE TECHNOLOGY, INC., 3 SHAPES, CARESTREAM HEALTH, INC., DENTATUS AB, DENTSPLY INTERNATIONAL, INC.

Global dental lab market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

This dental lab market research report takes into account major parameters namely market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis, and research methodology. The report aids strengthen organization and make better decisions for steering the business on the right track. With a formalised and managerial approach, marketing research has been performed in this dental lab report to offer the best solution. In addition, this market report consists of vital aspects of the market that contain but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the healthcare industry.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Zimmer Biomet, 3M, Ultradent Products Inc., Young Innovations, Inc., GC Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., A-Dec, Inc., Biohorizons Implants System, Inc., Biolase Technology, Inc., 3 Shapes, Carestream Health, Inc., Dentatus Ab, Dentsply International, Inc., Gendex Ltd, Instrumentarium Dental, Inc., Roland, Formlabs, Danaher Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Planmeca Oy, Septodont Holding, Voco Gmbh, KaVo GmBh, Dentium, Scheu Dental GmbH and others.

Product Launch:

In 2019, Dentsply Sirona (Pennsylvania, U.S.) announced the launch new sintering furnace which is a powerful reliable sintering furnace and is essential for providing final strength in restorations.

In 2018, Henry Schein (New York, U.S.) announced the release of their new product line Dentrix G7 which integrates digital imaging solutions for the improvement of clinical and financial workflow.

In 2019, Zimmer Biomet (Indiana, U.S.) announced the launch of its new line of non-resorbable membranes and sutureswhich are specifically designed to eliminate bacterial infiltration into the surgical site.

In 2019, 3 Shapes A/S announced the launch of their new product E4 which is the fastest scanner launched by the company till now with Full arch scan in only 11 seconds and accuracy up to 4 microns.

Segmentation: Global Dental Lab Market

By Products

(General & Diagnostic Devices, Treatment-Based Devices and Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

RESTRAINT HIGH COST OF DENTAL EQUIPMENT AND MATERIALS

Dental equipment varies a lot in terms of costs in the market but considering good technologies and quality equipment, the costs are fairly high leading them to be less accessible to dental professionals due to budget issues. The advancement in the technologies and innovations in the product results in higher costs of dental equipments. Moreover there is a wide price range of materials used by dentists. Many dental equipments used by the dental professionals are long lasting but yet expensive to purchase such as X-Ray Machines, the new innovation X-Ray Machine may cost up to USD 65,000. The basic necessity of a dental lab is a dental chair, A-dec is a company that is specialized in manufacturing dental chairs and top model of dental chair costing USD 20,72,00 leading to people opting for cheaper solutions. Some companies offering dental chairs also sell refurbished equipments that are not very cheap. This increases in the pricing due to new innovations and technologies makes its availability a bit niche to the more common clinic which do not have the expense of buying such high prices equipment. This factor hinders the growth of market.

