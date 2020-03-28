Automotive Door Handles Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2019-2025

Top Companies in the Global Automotive Door Handles Market

U-Shin, Sakae Riken Kogyo, Huf Group, ALPHA Corporation, Aisin Seiki Co Ltd(OTCMKTS:ASEKY), ITW Automotive, Grupo Antolin, Magna, SMR Automotive, VAST, Xin Point Corporation, Sandhar Technologies, TriMark Corporation, among others.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Door Handles market will register a 4.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 3322.1 million by 2025, from $ 2801.1 million in 2019.

Market Overview

This report studies the Automotive Door Handles market, a door handle is used to open and close car doors. It is found on both the exterior and interior sides of automobile doors, although they are used differently on each panel. The one on the outside is pulled to open the car door, while the inside door handle is used to release the door latch before you can push the door to let yourself out.

Market Insights

Of the various regional markets, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa offer promising potential in the global Automotive Door Handles market. Asia-Pacific is witnessing significant economic growth due to the boom in the automotive industry in various countries such as India and China.

Geographically in the consumption side, China is the largest region accounting for 30.44% of the global Automotive Door Handle market in 2017 and is estimated to reach 34.75% of the global market by the end of 2025. Europe is expected to hold about 20.41% of the global Automotive Door Handle market share in 2017 and is expected to decline to 20.78% by the end of 2025. North America is expected to hold about 19.54% of the global Automotive Door Handle market share in 2017 and is expected to be stable in terms of market share until 2025.

The Automotive Door Handles market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Automotive Door Handles Market on the basis of Types are

Exterior Door Handles

Interior Door Handles

On The basis Of Application, the Global Automotive Door Handles Market is Segmented into

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicle

Regions Are covered By Automotive Door Handles Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports

-Detailed overview of Automotive Door Handles Market

-Changing Automotive Door Handles market dynamics of the industry

-In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc.

-Historical, current and projected Automotive Door Handles market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

-Competitive landscape of Automotive Door Handles Market

-Strategies of key players and product offerings

-Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

