Polyglycolic Acid Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2019 To 2025

Top Companies in the Global Polyglycolic Acid Market

Kureha(JP), Samyang Biopharm(KR), Bank Valley(CN), Huizhou Foryou Medical Device(CN), Meta Biomed(KR), Shenzhen Boli Biological Materials(CN), among others.

According to this study, over the next five years the Polyglycolic Acid market will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1324.4 million by 2025, from $ 1069.1 million in 2019.

Market Overview

The growth of the global polyglycolic acid (PGA) market is driven by the increasing use of frac plugs and frac balls in oil and gas extraction activities, particularly in the US. Frac plugs made using PGA are being increasingly used instead of metal plugs due to lower operating cost as they do not need to be salvaged from wellbores after use. Additionally, the expanding medical device industry owing to increased expenditure in the healthcare sector coupled with growing geriatric population is expected to fuel the demand for PGA during the review period.

Medical is the largest end-use industry of polyglycolic acid.

Medical is the most extensive end-use industry of polyglycolic acid. Polyglycolic acid-based sutures are considered ideal to be used in the medical industry owing to its non-toxicity, easy excretion and metabolism properties with no residues when comes in contact with the body. The exceptional biodegradability property of the polymer is another factor supporting its huge consumption in the medical industry thus driving the market for polyglycolic acid during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

North America accounted for the largest share of 60.7% of the global polyglycolic acid market in 2018. The market in the US generated around 89.2% of the total revenue in the region which can be attributed to the significant increase in shale gas extraction. Additionally, the presence of a large number of medical devices and equipment companies in the US is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the global polyglycolic acid (PGA) market.

The European market is projected to register a CAGR of 10.21% during the review period, 2019–2030. The growth is attributed to the expanding medical device industry, mainly in Germany, France, the UK, and the Netherlands.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register a CAGR of 8.35% to reach USD 2,06,365.2 thousand by the end of 2026 on account of the commercialization of shale gas extraction in China and an increase in exploration activities in countries such as India and Australia.

The markets in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are projected to register CAGRs of 7.30% and 7.71%, respectively, on account of the growth of the major end-use industries such as oil & gas, packaging, and medical device.

The Polyglycolic Acid market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Polyglycolic Acid Market on the basis of Types are

Industrial Grade

Medical Grade

On The basis Of Application, the Global Polyglycolic Acid Market is Segmented into

Oil and Gas Industry

Packaging Industry

Medical Industry

Other

