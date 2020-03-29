Global Thrombectomy Devices Market | Market Research Report

The Global Thrombectomy Devices Market to grow from USD 1,236.13 Million in 2018 to USD 1,893.11 Million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.27%. Some of the major market players include Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, Penumbra, Inc., Phenox GmbH, and Straub Medical AG.

Market Dynamics:

The factors attributing to the growth of the market are elevating incidences of cardiovascular diseases(cvds) and neurological diseases, rising demand for minimally invasive thrombectomy procedures, and favorable medical reimbursement scenario. However, some factors such as high cost associated with the use of thrombectomy and dearth of skilled and well-trained surgeons may hinder the market growth. The Thrombectomy Devices Market is expected to showcase the opportunities such as r&d collaboration between device manufacturers, research organisations & universities, metric-based simulation for improvising physicians mechanical thrombectomy learning, and ongoing technological advancements in medical imaging. In the near future market may face the possible challenges in the growth due to variable performance issues & risk factors for use in elderly population. However, the key players in the market are putting regressive efforts to provide innovative offerings and benchmark strategies in the Thrombectomy Devices Market.

GLOBAL THROMBECTOMY DEVICES MARKET: MARKET DYNAMICS

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The research report categorizes the Thrombectomy Devices Market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following segments:

On the basis of Type, the Thrombectomy Devices Market is studied across Automated Devices and Manual Devices. The Automated Devices commanded the largest size in the Thrombectomy Devices Market in 2018, followed by the Manual Devices. On the other hand, the Automated Devices is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by the Manual Devices.

On the basis of Utility, the Thrombectomy Devices Market is studied across Disposable Devices and Reusable Devices. The Reusable Devices commanded the largest size in the Thrombectomy Devices Market in 2018, followed by the Disposable Devices. On the other hand, the Disposable Devices is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by the Reusable Devices.

On the basis of Technology, the Thrombectomy Devices Market is studied across Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices, Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices, and Rheolytic Thrombectomy Devices. The Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices commanded the largest size in the Thrombectomy Devices Market in 2018, followed by the Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices. On the other hand, the Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by the Rheolytic Thrombectomy Devices.

On the basis of Indication, the Thrombectomy Devices Market is studied across Coronary Diseases, Neurovascular Diseases, and Peripheral Diseases. The Coronary Diseases commanded the largest size in the Thrombectomy Devices Market in 2018, followed by the Neurovascular Diseases. On the other hand, the Neurovascular Diseases is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by the Peripheral Diseases.

On the basis of End User, the Thrombectomy Devices Market is studied across Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Hospitals. The Hospitals commanded the largest size in the Thrombectomy Devices Market in 2018, followed by the Ambulatory Surgical Centers. On the other hand, the Ambulatory Surgical Centers is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by the Hospitals.

On the basis of Geography, the Thrombectomy Devices Market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas commanded the largest size in the Thrombectomy Devices Market in 2018, followed by the Europe, Middle East & Africa. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by the Europe, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive News Feed Analysis:

The research report closely tracks the resent developments by the dominating players and innovation profiles in the market including:

New technologies announced at annual phenox Kickoff Meeting (2020-02-19)

New technologies announced at annual phenox Kickoff Meeting (2020-02-19) Penumbra Announces FDA Clearance of Indigo® Aspiration System for Treatment of Pulmonary Embolism (2020-01-09)

Penumbra Announces FDA Clearance of Indigo® Aspiration System for Treatment of Pulmonary Embolism (2020-01-09) MicroVention Announces FDA Premarket Approval of a New Flow Diverter for the Treatment of Brain Aneurysms (2020-01-09)

Company Usability Profiles:

The Thrombectomy Devices Market is highly competitive and characterized by the presence of a large number of international and regional players in the market. The market has witnessed increasing competition between vendors based on the pricing model, technology differentiation, brand name, quality of service, price differentiation, and technical expertise.

The Thrombectomy Devices Market research report provides the company usability profiles and analyze the overview, strategy, SWOT and scorecard of the following company: