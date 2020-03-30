Asia Pacific Vision Guided Robotics Software Market Upcoming Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast from 2020-2027

The APAC vision guided robotics software market accounted for US$ 499.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 1,934.9 Mn in 2027.

Factors including growing acceptance of vision guided robots are significantly is driving the vision guided robotics software market. However, lack of skilled operator in the developing countries across region is impeding the market growth. Mounting demand of technological proficiencies of 3D machine vision is opportunistic for the growth of the market. The major manufacturing companies in several countries across the globe are adopting smart technologies heavily with an objective to reduce day to day challenges.

Increasing integration of vision guided robots across various industries is fueling dramatic changes to automate the work across various industries. The growing demand to automate the work across various industries are continually rising in developed as well as developing regions. With the advancement in robust robotic technology, the customization of products for specific applications to enhance the flexibility of work among enterprises is increasing. The vision-guided robots are easier and much more flexible when putting to work, and from the safety point of view, these machines are highly reliable, which permit the company to increase their productivity and ultimately competitiveness in the market. For instance, Automobile manufacturers are actively focusing on the integration of vision-equipped robotic systems to safeguard the correct placement of vehicle closures such as hoods, windshields, doors and trunk lids. The robots are installed across the production line to pick up and place everything accurately to install car parts from roof panels to windshields as well as load them onto the car body’s framework. The vision system made it easy for the system designers to deploy car accurately and precisely.

Some Fof the players present in vision guided robotics software market are ABB Ltd., Fanuc Corporation, Robotic Vision Technologies, Inc., iRobot Corporation, MVTec Software GmbH, Pick-it N.V., Recognition Robotics Inc., Vision Nerf S.A., Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc., and KUKA Robot Group among others.

On the basis of application, the palletizing & machine tending segment is leading the vision guided robotics software market. However, the collaborative robots segment are anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR. Collaborative robots also known as cobots are planned to physically interact with human sharing the same workplace. These robots are fully autonomous or operated by minimum guidance. The collaborative robots are deployed in industries for various purposes such as machine tending, packaging and material handling among others since these cobots are capable of heavy duty as well as light operations. The cobots are highly flexible, accurate and precise, which makes them attractive in their respective workspaces. In addition, these robots are more accessible to reprogram, reconfigure, and easier to maintain over. Advancement in cloud robotics is expected to enhance information sharing capability among these collaborative robots, and ultimately these cobots will be able to act according to their information library. The manufacturers such as FANUC Corporation, Kawasaki, Kuka, and Denso Technologies among others are investing considerable amounts to enhance the capabilities of collaborative cobots. These factors are expected to drive the 3D vision guided technology in the coming years, and thus boosting the market growth for vision guided robotics software market in the future.

APAC region presents a huge opportunity in the field of vision guided robotics software to automate the work. Few companies have already set up the vision and strategy for the implementation of these software in robots in the next coming years; whereas, many enterprises still in the phase of planning to adopt fully automated operations. Several end user industries are turning for vision guided robotics software based on AI and machine learning as well as big data analytics to gain deeper insights about their customers, automate the work, and increase efficiency as well as precision in the work. Government as well as private sectors, both plays an important role in the development of vision guided robotics software across region.

