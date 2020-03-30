Astonishing Growth of LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2027| Blue J Legal, Casetext Inc., Impetus Repository Systems, eBREVIA, Everlaw, FiscalNote, Judicata, Justia, Knomos Knowledge Management Inc.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly transforming the field of law practice. Many legal professionals are aware that AI can significantly reduce cost and time while increasing accuracy. AI plays an important role in faster and better delivery of certain legal services at an economical cost. Various corporate law firms and legal departments are implementing AI for the standardization and review of documents. AI in the legal context is defined as technologies that are intelligent but have certain defined functions. The rising funding for AI and the growing AI adoption in legal firms are major factors driving the global legaltech artificial intelligence market growth in the upcoming years.

The report also offers a detailed summary of the industry including definitions, classifications, growth factors, applications and market chain structure, revenue development in terms of volume with respect to the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market.

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report:

Blue J Legal, Casetext Inc., Impetus Repository Systems, eBREVIA, Everlaw, FiscalNote, Judicata, Justia, Knomos Knowledge Management Inc., Lawgeex, Lawful Robot Inc., LEVERTON, LexMachina, Loom Analytics, Luminance Technologies Ltd., Ravel Law.

Legaltech artificial intelligence market is segmented into the document management system, e-discovery, practice and case management, e-billing, contract management, IP-management, legal research, legal analytics, cybersecurity, predictive technology, and compliance.

Legaltech artificial intelligence market report provides information on growth segments and opportunities for investment.

Geographically, the global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market has been segmented into four regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world.

The Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter's Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.

Following are the List of Chapter Covers in the LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market:

LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Overview Global Economic Impact on Industry Global Market Competition by Manufacturers Global Market Analysis by Application Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders Market Effect Factors Analysis Global LegalTech Artificial Intelligence Market Forecast

