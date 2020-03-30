Oncology Biosimilars Market drivers, Restraints and Opportunities 2027- Biocon, Celltrion , Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories , Amgen

Biosimilars are the fastest-growing class of therapeutic products across the globe. Biosimilars are biologics that serves as interchangeable products offering additional treatment options to a branded drug counterpart, potentially reducing the cost of the prescribed biologics. The biosimilar therapies have been for chronic disease management and supportive care since a few years, however the use of these biosimilars are expected to be applied soon for treatment of various types of cancers referred to as oncology biosimilars.

The market for oncology biosimilars market is expected to witness growth due to extensive research undertaken by market players to bring biosimilars for cancer treatment in the market as well as rapid approval by regulatory authorities for commercialization of these products. However, high costs involved in the research and complexity involved in the formulation of these biologics are likely to hinder market growth.

The key players influencing the market are Biocon, Celltrion Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Amgen Inc., Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sandoz International GmbH (A Novartis Division), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., and BIOCAD among others.

The global oncology biosimilars market is segmented on the basis of product, cancer type, and distribution channel. On the basis of product, the global oncology biosimilars market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, Immunomodulators, and others. On the basis of cancer type, the global oncology biosimilars market is segmented in to lung cancer, colorectal cancer, cervical cancer, breast cancer, kidney cancer, stomach cancer, brain cancer, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the oncology biosimilars market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies.

The oncology biosimilars market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global oncology biosimilars market based product, cancer type, and distribution channel. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall oncology biosimilars market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

