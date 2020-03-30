Biologics Market Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2027 – AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline

Biologics are drugs in the form of genetically engineered proteins derivative of human genes. The biologics can be composed of proteins, sugars, or nucleic acids or complex combinations of these substances, or may be living entities such as cells and tissues. Advanced biotechnology techniques and complex processes are used to manufacture biologics, as they are important for biomedical research.

The biologics market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to rapid growth in rising incidence of chronic diseases and their diagnoses across the globe, increased availability of advanced diagnostics, rising government initiatives in healthcare and growing technological advancements in research and development. Also the increasing the demand for biologic drugs include rising regulatory convergence and better access to healthcare are expected to play a pivotal role in the biologics market.

The key players influencing the biologics market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, and CELGENE CORPORATION among others.

The global biologics market is segmented on the basis of product and application. The product segment includes, monoclonal antibodies, cell therapy, vaccines, recombinant hormones/proteins, and gene therapy. By application, the market is segmented into infectious diseases, oncology, immunology, and autoimmune diseases.

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the biologics market. The large share of the segment is due to factors like the intensive R&D activities, innovative drug formulations, and a large number of clinical trials focused on large-molecule drug discovery. Asia-Pacific expecting high growth for the biologics market due to rise in favorable regulations for the approval of biologics, influx of global pharmaceutical companies setting up their biologics production facilities in emerging markets, majorly China.

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. BIOLOGICS MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.2. MARKET SEGMENTATION

3.2.1. Biologics Market – By Product

3.2.2. Biologics Market – By Application

3.2.3. Biologics Market – By Region

3.2.3.1. By Country

3.3. PEST ANALYSIS

3.3.1. North America – PEST Analysis

3.3.2. Europe – PEST Analysis

3.3.3. Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis

3.3.4. Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis

3.3.5. South and Central America – PEST Analysis

4. BIOLOGICS MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS

4.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

4.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

4.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4.4. FUTURE TRENDS

4.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS

