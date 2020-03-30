North America Genetic Testing Services Market to 2027: Market Research Subscriptions Platform, You Should Know About

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as rising prevalence of the genetic diseases and rise in awareness & acceptance of personalized medicines. Also, growing preference towards Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) genetic testing, support of government to adopt genetic testing services is positively impacting the growth of the market in the review period. In addition, various strategic initiatives by the manufacturers, new product launch along with artificial intelligence (AI) powered genetic testing is likely to boost the growth of market.

The demand for the market in the region is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to various factors such as, rising cancer patients, increasing government funding among others. The rising incidence of genetic diseases among the population in US and Canada during recent years has fuelled the demand for genetic testing market in the region during the forecast period.

Moreover, increasing focus on advanced method incorporation in healthcare, government and private initiatives for promotion of precision medicine and massive funds from government and private bodies for genetic research is further expected stimulate the growth and contribute to exceptional revenue generation for the genetic testing market in North America.

Furthermore, the demand for genetic testing in the United States has been expected to witness growth, since the service encompasses a broad range of applications such as, cancer, autoimmune diseases and infectious diseases. In US, the products for genetic testing of pediatric as well as rare diseases has increased significantly. As per the estimates of National Institutes of Health (NIH), in the United States, there are around 25 to 30 million people suffering from rare diseases, accounting for individuals fewer than 200,000 people. Rare diseases are often the result of a genetic mutation; one estimate is that 80% of rare diseases are genetic in nature. Also, 50% of patients with rare diseases are children.

Moreover, in recent days there have been various activities that have led to the growth of the genetic testing services market in Mexico. For instance, in June 2017, Pathway Genomics and Salud Interactiva entered a partnership to bring advanced clinical genetic testing to millions in Mexico. Also, during June, 2017, pharmacogenomics leader OneOme entered a partnership with Mexico City-based Total Quality Medicine (TQM). Through the agreement, OneOme’s pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing and support services would be offered to patients in Mexico, as TQM integrates OneOme’s RightMed PGx test into its GeneTest line of personalized medicine products. Due to the above stated factors, the market for genetic testing in Mexico is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

