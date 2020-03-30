BusinessGeneral News
Truck Platooning Market Astonishing Growth : Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Hino Motors, Ltd., Kostenloser Rückruf-Service, PACCAR, CargoX, Bosch
Systematic, objective and exhaustive study of the facts related to any subject in the field of marketing have been performed while formulating this Truck Platooning Market report. Several steps are also carried out for gathering, analysing and recording of market data. The Truck Platooning Market report helps businesses to take on the approach of systematic problem analysis, model building and fact-finding that ultimately aids in decision-making and managing marketing of goods and services. Not to mention, various purposes or objectives of market research are kept in mind while forming the Truck Platooning Market report which helps client achieve success in the business.
The global truck platooning market size is estimated at USD 1.14 billion by 2028. It is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 32.9.%. Growing demand for road safety & security and increasing focus toward reducing the operating cost of transportation have triggered the growth of the truck platooning market.
Try a | Sample Report At https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/truck-platooning-market-615396
Factors such as rise in government rules for emission from transport sector and reduction in fuel consumption drive the truck platooning market growth. In addition, the truck platooning market experiences growth owing to supportive government rules for platooning. However, high cost of platooning technology and rise in security and privacy concerns are the factors anticipated to hinder the growth of the truck platooning market. Furthermore, production of fully autonomous trucks for platooning and extension in size of truck platooning fleet are the factors expected to provide a remarkable growth opportunity for the players operating in the truck platooning industry. The global truck platooning market trends is expected to increase owing to rising need of automation in transport industry to avoid hazardous situations and increase the transportation efficiency.
Key Players/Companies: Global Truck Platooning Market
Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:
Knorr-Bremse AG, AB Volvo, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Delphi Technologies, WABCO, Navistar, Inc, DAF, Peloton Technology, Scania, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Hino Motors, Ltd., Kostenloser Rückruf-Service, PACCAR, CargoX, Bosch Limited and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.
Market Segmentation: Global Truck Platooning Market
Truck Platooning Market, By Platooning Type
- Autonomous Truck Platooning
- DATP
Truck Platooning Market, By Services
- Telematics-Based Services
- Platooning-Based Services
Truck Platooning Market, By Systems
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
- Automated Emergency Braking (AEB)
- Blind Spot Warning (BSW)
- Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
- Global Positioning System (GPS)
- Human Machine Interface (HMI)
- Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
- Others
Truck Platooning Market, By Sensor Type
- Image
- Radar
- LiDAR
Get Expert’s Advice at https://www.researchformarkets.com/inquiry/truck-platooning-market-615396
Table of Contents: Global Truck Platooning Market
- Executive Summary
- Scope/opportunities of the Report
- Research Methodology
- Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
- Pipeline Analysis
- Pipeline analysis
- Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market sizing
- Market size and forecast
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
- Market Segmentation
- Segmentation
- Comparison
- Market opportunity
- Customer Landscape
- Regional Landscape
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Europe
- MEA
- APAC
- North America
- South America
- Market opportunity
- Business Decision Framework
- Drivers And Challenges
- Market challenges
- Market drivers
- Market Key Trends
- Players Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Players Analysis
- Players covered
- Players classification
- Market positioning of Players
- Appendix
- List of abbreviations
Place Direct Purchase Order of Place Direct Purchase Order of https://www.researchformarkets.com/buy-now/truck-platooning-market-615396/one
Note: Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.
Contact Info:
Name: Research For Markets
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +44 8000-4182-37