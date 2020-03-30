Truck Platooning Market Astonishing Growth : Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Hino Motors, Ltd., Kostenloser Rückruf-Service, PACCAR, CargoX, Bosch

Systematic, objective and exhaustive study of the facts related to any subject in the field of marketing have been performed while formulating this Truck Platooning Market report. Several steps are also carried out for gathering, analysing and recording of market data. The Truck Platooning Market report helps businesses to take on the approach of systematic problem analysis, model building and fact-finding that ultimately aids in decision-making and managing marketing of goods and services. Not to mention, various purposes or objectives of market research are kept in mind while forming the Truck Platooning Market report which helps client achieve success in the business.

The global truck platooning market size is estimated at USD 1.14 billion by 2028. It is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 32.9.%. Growing demand for road safety & security and increasing focus toward reducing the operating cost of transportation have triggered the growth of the truck platooning market.

Factors such as rise in government rules for emission from transport sector and reduction in fuel consumption drive the truck platooning market growth. In addition, the truck platooning market experiences growth owing to supportive government rules for platooning. However, high cost of platooning technology and rise in security and privacy concerns are the factors anticipated to hinder the growth of the truck platooning market. Furthermore, production of fully autonomous trucks for platooning and extension in size of truck platooning fleet are the factors expected to provide a remarkable growth opportunity for the players operating in the truck platooning industry. The global truck platooning market trends is expected to increase owing to rising need of automation in transport industry to avoid hazardous situations and increase the transportation efficiency.

Knorr-Bremse AG, AB Volvo, Continental AG, Daimler AG, Delphi Technologies, WABCO, Navistar, Inc, DAF, Peloton Technology, Scania, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Hino Motors, Ltd., Kostenloser Rückruf-Service, PACCAR, CargoX, Bosch Limited and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Truck Platooning Market, By Platooning Type

Autonomous Truck Platooning

DATP

Truck Platooning Market, By Services

Telematics-Based Services

Platooning-Based Services

Truck Platooning Market, By Systems

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Automated Emergency Braking (AEB)

Blind Spot Warning (BSW)

Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Lane Keep Assist (LKA)

Others

Truck Platooning Market, By Sensor Type

Image

Radar

LiDAR

