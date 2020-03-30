DATA ACQUISITION SYSTEM MARKET 2020: OVERVIEW, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, IMPACT OF DRIVERS, KEY VENDORS, TYPES, APPLICATIONS, FORECAST BY FOCUSING COMPANIES

Global data acquisition system market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2.58 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the high prevalence of industrial automation, along with the requirement of open architectural systems. Data acquisition systems are the collective technological components, software and services combined for the purpose of recording, sampling the physical conditions of the environment. These systems are thereby used for conversion of samples in numeric statistics for accurate representation in a visualization system. The various conditions that the system measures vary significantly with voltage, current, temperature pressure and even sound included in the recordings. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Data Acquisition System market are Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation; Schneider Electric; National Instruments; Keysight Technologies; HBM; Emerson Electric Co.; Honeywell; Advantech Co., Ltd.; Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc.; ABB; The MathWorks, Inc.; AMETEK.Inc.; OMRON Corporation; General Electric Company; Campbell Scientific, Inc.; Kistler Group; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Br el & Kjr; Teledyne e2v (UK) Ltd among others.

Global Data Acquisition System Research Methodology

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Components (PLC, HMI, RTU, Others),

Offering (Hardware, Software, Services),

Products (PXI, Standalone, VXI, LXI/Ethernet, PCI, USB),

Lifecycle Application (R&D, Imaging/Ultrasound, Field, Manufacturing, Test & Measurement, Industrial Monitoring),

Vertical (Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Academic & Research, Environmental Monitoring, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Others)

Top Players in the Market are: Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation; Schneider Electric; National Instruments; Keysight Technologies; HBM; Emerson Electric Co.; Honeywell; Advantech Co., Ltd.; Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc.; ABB; The MathWorks, Inc.; AMETEK.Inc.; OMRON Corporation; General Electric Company; Campbell Scientific, Inc.; Kistler Group; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Br el & Kj r; Teledyne e2v (UK) Ltd among others.

List of Chapters:

1 Data Acquisition System Market Overview

2 Global Data Acquisition System Market Competitions by Manufacturers

3 Global Data Acquisition System Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2020-2020)

4 Global Data Acquisition System Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2020)

5 Global Data Acquisition System Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global Data Acquisition System Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Data Acquisition System Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 Data Acquisition System Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global Data Acquisition System Market Forecast (2020-2027)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

Key questions answered in the Global Data Acquisition System Market report include:

What will be Data Acquisition System market share and the forecast for 2020-2027?

What are the key factors compelling the worldwide Data Acquisition System market?

Who are the key players in the world Data Acquisition System industry?

What are the factors impacting the revenue and production growth of the Data Acquisition System market?

What are the opportunities & challenges in the Data Acquisition System industry?

Company profile analysis covers in-depth analysis of the player’s business and key financial metric such as net revenue, revenue breakup by segment and by region, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, key business strategy, major products and services, and recent news and other market activities.

