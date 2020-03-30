Exclusive Analysis on Camelina Oil Market 2020 by Market Overview, Size, Share, Growth Factor, Segmentation, Key Players and Forecast to 2027

The Camelina Oil Market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major industry leading players along with the company profiles and strategies adopted by them. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly. A separate section with said industry key players is included in the report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of price, cost, gross, revenue, product picture, specifications, company profile, and contact information.

Top Leading Companies:

– BIO PLANÈTE Ölmühle Moog GmbH

– Cebra ethical skincare

– H&B Oils Center Co.

– Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH

– Jedwards International Inc.

– MakingCosmetics Inc.

– O&3

– OPW Ingredients GmbH

– Smart Earth Seeds

– Three Farmers Foods, Inc.

Camelina oil has been used as lamp oil, medicine, and edible oil in Northern Europe for centuries. It is derived from the seeds of Camelina sativa, a native European plant. As camelina oil has a high smoke point of 475 °F, it is much more stable than other edible oils and is perfect for the toughest culinary demands. Camelina oil is rich in omega 3, omega 6, and omega 9 fats, and vitamin E and is used in salad dressings, spreads, margarine, and shortenings.

The general consensus that saturated fats are unhealthy and are linked with cardiovascular diseases and high levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol in the blood has led consumers to opt for oils with low saturated fats. Camelina oils contain largely unsaturated fats and are gaining widespread recognition as edible oils. The abundance of sterols in camelina oils has been shown to inhibit the absorption of cholesterol in the blood. Increasing demand for edible oils that promote heart health and are low in unhealthy LDL cholesterols has boosted the demand for camelina oils. The uses of camelina oil as a feedstock for biofuel to generate electricity and renewable jet fuel has opened several opportunities for camelina oil manufacturers.

