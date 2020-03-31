North America Moringa Products Market to 2027: New Low Cost Market Research Subscription Plans. Here’s A Sneak-Peek

The North America Moringa Products Market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Moringa is a plant found in sub-Himalayan areas such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and is grown across tropics. Moringa is known for its nutritional attributes and its leaves, bark, flowers, fruit, seeds, and root are largely used to prepare medicines. Moringa is loaded with essential nutrients such as protein, fiber, phosphorous, fat, carbohydrates, and potassium. Owing to such attributes, moringa is widely used to cure anaemia, cancer, diarrhoea, headache arthritis, asthma, diabetes, and other health problems. The growing demand for dietary supplements and nutritive food products is surging the growth of the moringa products market across the North America region.

Moringa leaf powder is composed of naturally-dried moringa leaves and is considered as rich source of iron, vitamin K & E, vitamin A & calcium, anti-oxidants etc. It helps to reduce tiredness and fatigue, improves skin texture and boost immunity and promotes the growth of the muscle. The demand for moringa leaf powder is comparatively high from end-use industries. However, it is unsafe to expose the pregnant women to the bark or roots of moringa. Chemicals in the bark, root, and flowers make the uterus contract, and this can possibly lead to miscarriages. With increasing health-consciousness among the consumers, the demand for moringa products in the region is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period.

NORTH AMERICA MORINGA PRODUCTS MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America Moringa Products Market, by Products

Leaf Powder

Tea

Oil

Seeds

Others

North America Moringa Products Market, by Application

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Company Profiles

Moringa Malawi

Kuli Kuli Inc.

Organic India Pvt. Ltd.

Ancient Greenfileds

Green Virgin Products LLC

Earth Expo Company

