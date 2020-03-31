Nigeria Oil Country Tubular Goods Market to 2027: Market Research Subscriptions Platform, You Should Know About

The Nigeria Oil Country Tubular Goods Market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Oil Country Tubular Goods i.e., OCTG, refers to a range of rolled metal items, more generally related to as pipes, and the various attachments used in the process of manufacture and operation. These can include tubes for drilling, lining or tubing, thread protectors, stabbing guides, bumper rings, and chocks for the screw. Due to the requirements of each pipe, the piping items classify as OCTG in terms of their appropriate charging conditions and what they can pass, how solid they are, and their composition. OCTG production is directly influenced by the rise in demand for fossil fuels. The more wells are drilled, the more OCTG is required, in simple terms. Oil price volatility affects demand for OCTG in the short term, as less wells are drilled during downturn in the industry. The main drivers for OCTG demand are underground, horizontal, sour gas, and offshore wells.

Product Insights- Nigeria Oil Country Tubular Goods Market

Nigeria Oil country tubular goods market by product is segmented as drill pipe, well casing, and production tubing. The drill pipe segment held the largest market share in 2019, while the well casing segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the market during the forecast period.

Application Insights- Nigeria Oil Country Tubular Goods Market

Nigeria Oil country tubular goods market by application is segmented as offshore and onshore. Apart from difference in their drilling locations they also vary in profits, timelines for processes & drilling and cost. With new developments in technology there is a rising demand for premium pipes. To save the overall cost & to reduce the hazards, the oil country tubular goods should be correctly selected during drilling activity. Growth of Market also depends on new advents in drilling technology in terms of improving efficiency to increase oil & gas recoverability.

Strategic Insights

Market initiative is a strategy basically adopted by the companies to expand their footprint across the world and meet the growing demand of their customers. The market players present in Nigeria oil country tubular goods market are mainly focusing towards development of advanced and efficient products. By signing partnership, contracts, joint ventures, funding, and inaugurating new offices across the world permit the company maintain its brand name.

Vallourec won a US$ 900 Mn contract from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) for the supply of tubing and casing. 2019: TMK and NOVATEK signed a strategic partnership agreement Cooperation Agreement. The agreement includes the policies and approaches for supplying TMK’s premium casing and tubing pipe to NOVATEK

Nigeria Oil Country Tubular Goods Market – By Process

Seamless

Welded

Nigeria Oil Country Tubular Goods Market – By Product

Drill Pipe

Well Casing

Production Tubing

Nigeria Oil Country Tubular Goods Market – By Application

Onshore

Offshore

Nigeria Oil Country Tubular Goods Market- Companies Profiles

DAMAGIX GROUP

EVRAZ plc

Hunting Group

ILJIN STEEL CO., LTD

JFE Steel Corporation

National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

OilPro Oil and Gas Limited

Tecon Oil Sevices Ltd

Tenaris

TMK

TPCO Enterprise, Inc.

VALLOUREC

Baker Hughes Company

