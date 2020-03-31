US Ceiling Grid System Market Research to 2027: Trends and opportunities in the Single Industry Subscription Plan

The US Ceiling Grid System Market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Ceiling grids are gaining significant popularity in commercial construction. The ceiling grid market is directly proportional to the increasing construction and reconstruction of commercial infrastructure. The ceiling grid market has gained significant popularity in US market, owing to noteworthy demand from the commercial buildings such as office space, conference halls, and others. Attributing to the low entry barriers to the market, several tier-2 and tier-3 companies are entering the market, and thereby, increasing the competitiveness of the US ceiling grid system market. With the constantly increasing number tier-2 and tier-3 companies, several well-established and industry recognized players are acquiring these local players in order to expand their operations, product offerings, customer base and annual sales.

The uprising trend of adoption of ceiling grids for new construction and renovation of old buildings are proving to be key influential factors for the growth of ceiling grid market in the present scenario in US. Similar trend is anticipated to catalyse the demand for ceiling grids and subsequently propel the US ceiling grid system market in the forthcoming years. Additionally, the US construction industry is also witnessing an upward trend in the renovation and reconstruction activities, which is leading the builders and constructors to opt for ceiling grid. This factor is also helping the market to propel over the years. The vendors are highly focused to offer innovative and high-quality grids to meet the demand from customers. Vendors are witnessing high demand for fire-rated, acoustic, wind loading, and seismic design ceiling grids. The key players operating in US ceiling grid system market are Armstrong World Industries, Acoustic Ceiling Products, Compagnie De Saint-Gobain SA, Gordon Incorporated, TATE Access Floors Inc., Acoufelt, Rockfon, CeilingLink, USG Corporation, and Strictly Ceilings. Apart.

US Ceiling Grid System Market – By Material Used

Aluminum

Stainless Steel

Others

US Ceiling Grid System Market – Company Profiles

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI)

Gordon Incorporated

Acoustic Ceiling Products, LLC

USG Corporation

Rockfon

Tate Access Floors, Inc

ACOUFELT

Strictly Ceilings LLC

SAINT GOBAIN S.A

CeilingLink

