High-Performance Trucks Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth by 2030|AB Volvo, Daimler AG., Scania, PACCAR Inc., MAN, Toyota

Global High-performance Trucks Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.94 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2.70 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growth in the retail industry is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors: Global High-performance Trucks Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global high performance truck market are AB Volvo, Daimler AG., Scania, PACCAR Inc., MAN, Toyota, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, FCA, Nissan, Allison Transmission Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Cummins Inc., Eaton, American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

This report studies Global High-Performance Trucks Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

This report also contains all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations by the top brands and players. All the way by also informing what the market drivers and restrains are with help of SWOT analysis.

Global High-performance Trucks Market By Vehicle Type (Medium & Heavy Duty Trucks, Pickup Trucks), Power Output (250–400 HP, 401–550 HP, >550 HP), Applications (Refrigeration, Dumping, Special Application, Tanker, RMC, Container, Distribution), Fuel Type (Diesel, CNG, LNG), Transmission Type (Automatic Transmission, Semi-Automatic Transmission, Manual Transmission), Engine Type (Conventional Gasoline, Supercharged Gasoline, Supercharged/Turbocharged Diesel, Conventional Diesel, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global High-performance Trucks Market

High performance trucks are those which are armed with powerful motors and electric control system and also consist of traction system. They are usually of two types’ medium & heavy duty trucks and pickup trucks. They are widely used in the applications like refrigeration, tanker, container and RMC. There is increasing adoption of high performance trucks due to growth in the retail industry.

Market Drivers:

Growth in the retail industry is driving the market growth

Rising demand for frozen decomposable product is another important factor driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Increasing demand for the electric high performance trucks is restraining the growth of this market

Less availability of truck drivers is another factor restraining the market growth.

This report scope includes a holistic study of the current dynamics of the market, industry growth and restraints of the Global High-Performance Trucks Market. It provides the market forecast to 2025, recent developments in the market and pipeline analysis of the major players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro forecasts, new entrant strategies, and market penetration strategies with a comprehensive value chain analysis.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Sentinel Capital Partners announced that they have acquired Holley Performance Products who are manufacturer of exhaust system, engine tuning and ignition system, injection system and carburettors. This acquisition will help the company to expand their business portfolio by providing better product and services to the customers.

In November 2015, Brembo announced the launch of their B-M8 which is a new 8-piston caliper with four pads which is suitable for rotors up to 420mm x 40mm. This calliper is specially designed for the front braking system of trucks and SUVs. The main aim of the launch is to provide better high performance Brembo to the customers.

Competitive Analysis: Global High-performance Trucks Market

Global high performance truck market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of high performance truck market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

