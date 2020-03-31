Global Oat Proteins Market 2020 Top Key Players Croda International Plc, Givaudan S.A., Harke Group, Lantmannen, Lonza Group, Oat Tech

Oat protein is an active protein rich in essential amino acids. It is mainly added to food and beverage products to boost protein content. The isoleucine, valine, and branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) leucine in the oat protein support and stimulate muscle protein synthesis (MPS), MPS is a process that helps in maintaining muscle structure and function. Growing demand for plant-based food coupled along with rising consumer interest in boosting protein intake is the key factors promoting the growth of oat proteins market globally. Furthermore, the growing adoption of vegan lifestyles among the population in developed countries has been estimated to create a significant opportunity for the oat proteins market all over the globe.

The Europe region accounted for the highest share in the global oat proteins market. The growth of the market in this region is primarily attributed to the growing food, beverage industry in countries such as Italy, France, and the UK, among others. Additionally, Europe has a well-established cosmetic industry, and the demand for natural ingredients in the cosmetic industry is growing over the past few years. This factor is projected to propel the demand for oat protein. Increasing awareness about the health benefits of oat protein coupled with a surge in demand for plant-based protein are the key factors boosting the oat protein market in Europe. Companies such as Harke Group and Lantmännen have a strong presence in the Europe regions. These factors have led to the growth of the oat proteins market in the Europe region.

Based on the application, the oat protein market has been segmented into food, beverages, personal care, and cosmetics, other applications. In 2018, the food segment dominated the market. Oat protein is commercially used as a functional ingredient in various food products such as bakery products such as biscuits, bread, and cakes, breakfast products, cereals and bards, pasta, and other healthy snacks. Therefore, the rising demand for functional food in developed countries is boosting the growth of oat protein in the food application. The cosmetic and personal care segment is projected to grow at a faster pace owing to the rising demand for hydrolized oat protein in cosmetic products such as creams, skincare, and hair care products. Therefore, the expansion of the application base of oat protein in various application industries is expected to boost the growth of the oat proteins market.

Rising consumer awareness about protein-rich food is driving the growth of the oat proteins market. Proteins are building blocks to maintaining the structure and functions of the human body. Protein is mainly made up of amino acids that are attached in long chains. There are 20 different kinds of amino acids and the sequence in which the various amino acids are arranged help to determine the role of protein in the human body. Proteins play a crucial role in transporting molecules throughout the body and help to repair cells and make new ones and protect the body from viruses and bacteria. It also promotes proper growth and development in children, teenagers, and pregnant women. Growing health and wellness trend has created a strong demand for functional and fortified food and beverages significantly over the past years. Increasing demand for functional food and beverages is expected to boosts the growth for oat protein market.

Some of the players present in global oat proteins market are Croda International Plc, Givaudan S.A., Harke Group, Lantmannen, Lonza Group, Oat Tech, Inc., Oy Karl Fazer Ab, Provital Group, Shaanxi Pioneer Biotech Co., Ltd and Shanghai Cosroma Biotech Co., LTD among others. These players are influencing the growth of the oat proteins market.

The overall global oat proteins market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the oat proteins market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the oat proteins market.

