According to The Insight Partners market research titled ‘Colostrum Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product and Application’. The global colostrum market is anticipated to reach US$ 1,987.87 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,418.90 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global colostrum market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global colostrum market, based on the product, has been segmented into whole colostrum powder, skimmed colostrum powder, and specialty. In 2018, the whole colostrum powder segment held the largest share of the market. However, the skimmed colostrum powder segment is projected to grow with the fastest CAGR in the market in 2027 due to the higher nutritional ingredients, which include protein present in skimmed colostrum powder.

The market for colostrum is expected to grow, owing to factors such as the role of colostrum in animal husbandry and the benefits of colostrum for athletes play a vital role in the growth of the colostrum market. Moreover, an increase in functional foods is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

With the natural antibodies, colostrum contains proline-rich polypeptides or colostrum polypeptides (CPs) that are the short chains of amino acids, help in suppressing an overactive immune system, or stimulating an underactive immune system. They both act as immune system modulators that are vital to reoccurrence the immune system to a state of balance, mainly when it has been overtaxed by exercise. In addition to colostrum polypeptides, lactoferrin, which is present in colostrum, helps to eliminate bacteria by removing the iron that bacteria need to reproduce themselves. Regular bovine colostrum supplementation helps to protect and heal the gastrointestinal (GI) and stomach lining. Factors such as various benefits of colostrum and increasing demand for colostrum supplementation by athletes are expected to drive the market for colostrum in the forecast period.

The leading companies operating in the colostrum market include Fonterra Co-Operative Group, PanTheryx, Saskatoon Colostrum Company Ltd., Biochem Zusatzstoffe Handels- und Produktionsgesellschaft mbH, Dairy Tech Inc., ImmuCell Corporation, Immuno-Dynamics, Inc., E.C.I., coloQuick Int., BIOSTRUM NUTRITECH PVT. LTD. among others. The market has observed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the colostrum market. For instance, in December 2018, ImmuCell Corporation received USDA approval of dual-force first defense. The launch has enabled the company to offer better innovative products in the market.

