21700 Lithium Battery Market Growth Report 2020: Panasonic, Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Sony, Hitachi, Tianjin Lishen

Top Manufacturers Covered in 21700 Lithium Battery Market Report are:

Panasonic(Sanyo)

Samsung SDI

LG Chem

Sony

Hitachi

Tianjin Lishen

Bak Battery

Guangdong Dynavolt

Fusite

Jiangsu Tenpower Lithium

Eve Energy

21700 Lithium Battery Market Based on Product Types:

LiCoO2 Battery

NMC/NCA Battery

LiFePO4 Battery

Others

The Application can be Classified as:

Power Banks

Laptop Battery Packs

Electric Vehicles

Flashlights

Cordless Power Tools

Others

Key Regions included in this report are:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

