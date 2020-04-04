Laundry Detergent Market was estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period with rising demand from emerging economies

The increasing value of healthier lifestyles with raising concerns among individuals about safety and hygienic living, free of germs, bacteria, dust, and dirt has resulted in household cleaning items, including laundry detergents, being spent per capita. The scent has played a vital role in household cleaning products from the past few years as customers are increasingly looking for items that give a fine odor, which in turn makes vendors distinguish their goods. Factors such as an increase in household spending, growth in the real estate, industrial, healthcare and hospitality sector due to growth in general population, have also increased the demand for laundry detergent products worldwide. Because of these factors, vendors make optimal use of online platforms by selling their products through their website, as well as listing the products on the popular e-tailing websites to improve product visibility and accessibility. Growing involvement of local producers and penetration of e-Commerce adds to laundry detergent market growth

Consumers are gradually purchasing customized varieties of laundry detergents, rather than regular products. Concentrated powders are common in periods of unfavorable economic conditions due to the reduced buying power of customers, with comparatively little variation between concentrated and regular products in terms of price and packaging. With growing urbanization and increased sales of automated laundry machines, more and more consumers are leaving bar detergents for more advanced laundry detergents, such as powders, liquids and tablets.

Factors such as an increase in household spending, growth in the real estate sector due to growth in residential units, have also increased the demand for laundry detergent products worldwide. Manufacturers have come up with new approaches to convince people to try out those products. Celebrity endorsements are considered to be a common mean leaving a strong impression on customers, leading to better visibility and popularity for the brand. In both commercial and household applications, the product gains instant recognition, confidence and traction.

Many manufacturers are also producing the laundry detergents which are made from natural products such as coconut oil, natural washing soda, plant-based enzymes etc., and the laundry detergents made from this product are called as green laundry products. They prevent consumers from allergy and also reduces any kind of irritation caused by traditional laundry products. The awareness of this green laundry detergents is aiding to boost the market. The consumers here deviate towards more eco-friendly products and roughly one-fourth of consumers prefer detergents that are lacking in harsh chemicals in comparison to the global audience. Global Laundry Detergent Market was valued at US$ 133.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 177.6 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of laundry detergent market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

The segment of the powder type became the largest dominant group. Powder models are very user-friendly and washable as they are highly adaptable in all washing systems including washing machine and dryer, hand wash / clothesline laundry.

Due to the growth of the textile and tourism industries in developing countries like China and India, Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Hotels focus on providing class apart hospitality and use luxury cleaning and hygiene items as a result.

Furthermore, the rapid rise of e-commerce in the area is expected to open new avenues as a result of increasing smartphone use.

The key market participants in laundry detergent market include The Clorox Company, Procter & Gamble, Henkel AG, Unilever, Church & Dwight, and Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

Laundry Detergent Market:

By Product Detergent Powder Laundry Liquid Fabric Softener Others

By Distribution Channel Offline Retail Stores Online Retail Stores

By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

