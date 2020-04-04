Global flea and tick product market was estimated to grow at 8.1% CAGR during the forecast period due to rising adoption of companion animals globally, says Absolute Markets Insights

Increasing awareness of pet care to protect animals from the threat of parasite attacks and itching caused by fleas and ticks has led to increased demand for safe and effective health care products such as flea and tick products, oral care and multi-vitamin & amino acid supplements. Consequently, from the last decade, the market for companion pets and animal medicines has witnessed propelling prospects in the forthcoming years. The availability of pet medication has resulted in an increase in the cost of ownership of pets, as consumers demand these products to keep their pets healthy. The sector is characterized by high competition among all the value chain stakeholders. Since pet owners have several benefits, companies are reducing product prices in order to remain competitive in the market, thereby offering high comfort and better services to pet owners. In the near future, knowledge and repeated behaviors of customers dependent on these pet products will drive demand for flea and tick products market. In addition, the changing consumer attitude towards pets and the availability of products through various channels are also major factors that have led to increased demand for flea and tick products.

For the purchase of flea and tick product, distribution channel including retail and e-commerce are making their presence felt in the market. The pet owners are rapidly migrating to online channels along with the presence of big retailers. Due to the presence of the retailers and their offering, it is convenient to select and purchase the product with a faster delivery system, thereby driving the flea and tick product market growth.

In Europe, cats and dogs are affected by various issues related to external parasites during the summer season. Itching, bites and transmission of pathogens are among the main effects. There are nuisance which arises by dealing with such issues. They are treatment which reduces or even eliminates parasitic activity once the animal is affected and the other is prevention designed to reduce the risk of new infestation like killing the parasite in the environment.

Due to government initiative, research and development activities to check safety and efficacy for flea and tick products, Europe is anticipated to become the second largest regional market. There is presence of prominent animal healthcare product manufacturers in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth rate due to factors such as an increase in animal health knowledge and ongoing biomedical developments in the treatment of various animal diseases. Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to showcase a significant growth, which is attributed due to the growing unmet needs for animal health and rapid development of healthcare infrastructure. Countries in South East Asia such Japan, China and India are key contributors to the market growth which is supported by the increased consumption of advanced flea and tick based products for pet animals. Thus, this led to the rising penetration of the veterinary healthcare services.

In May 2016, Vibrac introduces Effipro Duo. This brand was made available to veterinarians. It is a spot on fipronil based and pyriproxifen based solution for dogs and cats. It not only eliminates adult parasites once in contact with the animal but also it prevents their proliferation in the early stages of development in the domestic environment such as eggs, larvae and subsequently nymphs.

Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co Inc are the makers of Bravecto a longer lasting flea and tick protective chew medication. Bravecto provides up to 12 weeks of protection for dogs with dose. One particular treatment from Bravecto is that it protects dogs and cats three times longer than the monthly treatment and is proven to kill fleas and tick to eliminate them from home.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of flea and tick products market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Key Findings of the Report:

Increase in the number of pets infected with a variety of flea and tick-borne diseases and the consequent need for them to be handled would contribute to the growth of the flea and tick products market.

North America dominated the market due to the major demand contribution from the U.S. The factors contributing to the major share of the United States flea and tick products market are rising adoption rates of companion animals, growing disposable income among consumers and increasing per capita animal healthcare expenditure.

Some of the primary market participants include Merck Animal Health (Merck & Co., Inc.), Virbac Corporation, Ceva Sante Animale S.A., Bayer AG, Sergeant’s Pet Care Products, Inc., The Hartz Mountain Corporation, Ecto Development Corporation, Wellmark International, Inc., Merial Animal Health Limited, and Eli Lilly and Company amongst others.

Flea and Tick Product Market:

By Product Type

Oral Pills

Spray

Spot On

Powder

Shampoo

Collar

By Animal

Cats

Dogs

By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

