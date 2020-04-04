Teeth Whitening Devices Market was estimated to grow at 5.9 % CAGR during the forecast period due to rising awareness regarding dental aesthetics, says Absolute Markets Insights

Teeth whitening is a bleaching process in which the teeth are rendered whiter and are made more presentable. In communities around the world, demand for teeth whitening is gaining popularity in recent years. The teeth whitening products are simple to use and non-invasive treatments, that improve the color of tooth enamel effectively. It’s become almost trouble-free for anyone trying to blanch their teeth with a variety of products out on the market today. The major factors for teeth whitening devices market growth include increasing knowledge of oral hygiene, easy availability of OTC products for teeth whitening, and stigma associated with teeth discoloration. The changing trend in lifestyle will also boost growth prospects for the global teeth whitening devices industry during the forecast years. According to statistics from the teeth whitening industry, some of the major factors that are responsible for the customer’s tendency towards teeth whitening devices include advantages such as less time consuming, cost-effectiveness, and easy access and efficient use of such products.

Increasing dental aesthetic concerns are gaining prominence in modern society and have created an increased demand for aesthetic treatments. The endorsements for teeth whitening devices focus more on younger generation than middle-aged or older age groups because the market for the young generation is huge and their adaptability to new products is high. Rising disposable income in a developing world demands more sophisticated and high-priced products. Therefore, latest teeth whitening products can yield more profit in Asia Pacific market as well.

Innovation in the product and the use of good quality components are expected to offer the market a new opportunity. In recent times Levine, the patented GLO Brilliant Teeth Whitening Device was launched that helps in accelerating the whitening process using gentle warming heat and safe LED light. The portable hands-free design which allows to do multi-tasking while whitening your teeth and automatically shutting off when each operation is complete. Most manufacturers focus on developing vegan, animal cruelty free and use of naturally sourced ingredients for teeth whitening devices for creating a sustainable product line.

Unregulated practices and the availability of sub-quality products are some factors which challenge the growth of the market for teeth whitening products. Hence, consumers must be aware of any unauthorized policies and non-compliant goods on the market.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of teeth whitening devices market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

The online sales of teeth whitening devices are expected to increase as consumers enjoy some remarkable advantages such as wide variety of products and quick delivery.

The North American market is growing rapidly because of recent developments in teeth whitening devices. With the development of new technologies, the number of applications of this technology in the North American area is growing.

The key participants of the teeth whitening devices market include Colgate-Palmolive, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever, Brodie & Stone, GO SMILE, GlaxoSmithKline, Procter & Gamble, Church & Dwight, CCA Industries, and Henkel.

Teeth Whitening Devices Market:

By Distribution Channel Online Offline

By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

