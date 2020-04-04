Smartphone Breathalyzer Market is estimated to grow at 6.9 % CAGR during the forecast period due to rising application among traffic authorities, says Absolute Market Insights

Smartphone Breathalyzer Market is witnessing a notable growth. Breathalyzers are non-invasive devices used to analyze the alcohol content in breathing (BAC). Breathalyzers are fast, easy to use and provide an accurate method of measuring the alcohol content. The demand for these point-of-care devices is increasing at a rapid pace owing to the growing prevalence of alcohol consumption and the implementation of strict government regulations to prevent road accidents. An increase in road accidents is one of the common reasons of death across many developed as well as developing regions. Rising demand for personal portable breathalyzers to keep alcohol content in check within normal limits is likely to drive the market for breathalyzers. Moreover, technological advancements in the form of smart breathalyzers that can be connected to smartphones, smartwatches, wearable fitness trackers, and others are likely to fuel the demand for breathalyzers during the forecast period.

Breathalyzers are widely used by various sectors for testing alcohol and drug abuse as these devices are portable, handy to use and provide quick and accurate blood alcohol content. The breathalyzer is connected to a mouthpiece which acts as a reservoir that allows the suspect to blow into the device. These devices are also used for the diagnosis of serious medical conditions in the healthcare industry. The increase in the number of road accidents due to drink and driving shows how standard alcohol detectors are becoming ever more important. Increasingly stringent regulations to curb drinking and driving are therefore one of the leading factors expected to boost the growth of the breathalyzers market. Improved laws, enhanced enforcement, and increased public awareness led to a dramatic decline in drunk driving while fueling breathalyzer demand. In addition, the introduction of technologically advanced devices for personal use is likely to boost the demand in breathalyzers over the forecast period. Growing awareness among the population as a result of government initiatives during the forecast period is likely to drive the demand for a breathalyzer. Furthermore, the rise in the incidences of diseases such as tuberculosis, asthma among others has resulted in increased use of breath analyzers in medical applications. However, high prices of analyzers and accuracy issues of devices restrain the growth of the market. Global Smartphone Breathalyzer Market was valued at US$ 236.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,438.97 million by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period.

The detailed research study provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global smartphone breathalyzer market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as the supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

In the last few years, Breathalyzer devices have grown steadily in terms of size, technology, and operational efficiency. Breathalyzer improves portability and enables users to connect to multiple devices. Technological advancements in these smart breathalyzers can enable them to be connected to smartphones, smartwatches, wearable fitness trackers, and others allow users to connect and synchronize the device via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi with their devices, such as cell phones, tablets, and laptops.

North America remains at the forefront of global demand for breathalyzers, encouraging revolutionary breathalyzers due to increasing US demand, strict regulations and the involvement of key players.

The major participants operating in the smartphone breathalyzer market include BACtrack, Hound Labs, Inc., AK GlobalTech Corp., PRC-Saltillo, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Intoximeters, Quest Products Inc., Tobii Dynavox, PRC-Saltillo, Lifeloc Technologies Inc., Lingraphica, Abbott.

Smartphone Breathalyzer Market:

By Type Professional Personal

By Application Healthcare Facilities Law enforcement & Military Consumers Transport

By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

