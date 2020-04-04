Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market is estimated to grow at 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period due to rising effort of governments to provide better healthcare services

Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market is witnessing a notable growth. The patient transport network makes the delivery of critically ill, disabled patients faster and more efficient for healthcare institutions/organizations. Non-emergency medical transport networks, with significant resources and experienced staff, have become a vital and integrated part of the healthcare system. Such transport networks to and from hospitals, rehabilitation centers, clinics, nursing homes, and the patient’s home are required for non-urgent scheduled patients.

Healthcare services are important to all segments of the population. But, to get to their essential medical appointments, some of our more fragile populations face transport challenges. Some have to rely on family and friends to transport them, or on local community organizations. If those options become limited, the gap can be filled in by Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT). According to the United Nations’ World Population Prospects 2019, about 17% of the world’s population will be over 65 by 2050, compared with a 9% mark in 2019. In Europe and the US, the figure can be as high as 25%. Those over the age of 80 are expected to show a 200% growth by 2050. Aging can bring on several issues such as osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis, vision loss, and respiratory illness, among others. All of this can lead to a loss of driving ability. Geriatric density, therefore, may depend on NEMT services for routine health checks, diagnostic diagnostics, rehabilitation visits, etc. All these factors collectively will fuel the non-emergency medical transportation market in coming years.

The global non-emergency medical transportation market will also be impacted by improving technology in patient transportation, by increasing demand for safety features, by increased pressure for the shortest possible call response time, and by increasing numbers of patients with medical, neonatal, and road accidents. Neonatal, medical, and gynecological specialty ambulances are expected to be the key driver in the global non-emergency medical transport market. A segment of people including health care providers and accompanying individual’s makes the transportation industry a potential business opportunity. There are multiple transportation providers on the market, large and small, which cater for the NEMT (non-emergency medical transportation) business. NEMT services are usually covered by Medicaid or health insurance, and are classified as preventive services. The transportation itself could include a multitude of modes such as wheelchairs, taxicabs, sedans, SUVs, stretcher cars and even air travel when it is needed. Some people broker the NEMT transport arrangement between the carriers, patients and healthcare centers. Technology giants like Uber and Lyft coming forward to partner with health care providers are a shining testament to the tremendously growing role that technology plays in developing NEMT services. Uber has escalated its commercial ties in the non-emergency medical transportation industry, giving transportation companies a chance to diversify their sector into new fields. In just seven days, the ride-hailing giant announced three partnerships in the healthcare sector, linking Carisk, the health coaching platform Pack Health and the venture capital-backed health tech start-up Grand Rounds.

In their healthy people 2020 initiative, the center for disease control and prevention has included transportation option as a social determinant of health. Government as well as private sector payers recognized that providing transportation to routine care will improve health outcomes and limit unnecessary expenses, like hospitalization costs. Technology enables NEMT to benefit the sick, the elderly, persons with disabilities and other disadvantaged populations while at the same time achieving the following: no transport barriers, no missed medical appointments, reduced impact of chronic disease, reduced cost of treatment for patients and saving substantial funding for healthcare. The policy on faster health facilities, especially in remote areas, is also anticipated to contribute to the growth of the global patient transportation systems industry. The growth of chronic patients in the non-emergency patient transportation sector has resulted in a growing number of chronic patients worldwide, an increased emphasis on safety and quality features, new access-friendly innovations and increased comfort, and government policies and controlled health transport. The key limitations of the section are improved infrastructure and safety standards in non-emergency patient transfers in developing countries in particular.

Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market was evaluated to be US$ 8,172.31 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 12,677.58 Mn by 2027 increasing at a CAGR of 4.9%.

The detailed research study provides the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the non-emergency medical transportation market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as the supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply-side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Service Type and Region Insights

The non-emergency medical transportation market has been segmented, based on service type, as Private Pay Patient Transportation, Insurance Backed Patient Transportation, Courier Services, Transportation Management and Optimization. Based on the region, the Non-Emergency Medical Transportation market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America and Europe are the major markets for the patient transport network due to a better healthcare infrastructure. North America large number of hospitals that require constant HTS (Health care Transportation services) for Emergency and Non-Emergency Patient transportation. The Asia Pacific market is expected to see a notable growth due to increasing number of road accidents, rising number of patients, gradual growth in the healthcare sector and increasing pressure to shorten call response times.

Key Findings of the Report:

Hospitals segment is expected to dominate the non-emergency medical transportation market during the forecast period. More number of hospitals in the U.S. are focusing on provision of efficient patient transportation to patients covered under Medicaid and Medicare plans.

Due to high spending on health care services and advancing technology, the U.S. will account for patient transport systems.

The key market participants include National Medtrans Network, Falck A/S, Air Methods Corporation, Envision Healthcare Corporation, Acadian, NSL Limited, Airmed International LLC, and Airpal, Inc.

Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market:

By Service Type Private Pay Patient Transportation Insurance Backed Patient Transportation Courier Services Transportation Management And Optimization

By Applications Dialysis Routine Doctor Visits Mental Health-Related Appointments Medical Specialist Visits, Rehabilitation Testing/Screening-Related Appointments Chemotherapy Others

By Age Groups Below 20 Years 20 to 60 Years 60+ Years

