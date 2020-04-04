Xylitol Market was estimated to grow at 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period owing to its favorable properties associated with oral power, says Absolute Markets Insights

Although some plaque on teeth is considered normal, excess plaque generally encourages the immune system to attack the bacteria in it. This often leads to inflammatory gum disease such as gingivitis. It has been reported that chewing foods containing xylitol can significantly reduce the occurrence of otitis media from 32% to 20% among healthy children.

Increased customer awareness and awareness of quality product preference should increase the value of xylitol market and would eventually lead to a demand for low calorie preparations. The trend of healthy lifestyle and searching for “better for you” alternatives supports the demand for additives that allow for low calorie, saturated fat and sodium reductions without sacrificing taste. Customers’ steady inclination towards organic goods should drive the demand of xylitol market, as such goods are taken from crop sources, such as fruits and vegetables.

Sugar consumption has increased in the recent past, particularly in children and adolescents. This fact serves as one of the important drivers of xylitol market. Increasing dietary supplement consumption along with shifting consumer perspective on low calorie products and taste enhancers produced from natural products is expected to stimulate xylitol market share. These supplements are eaten by older individuals and athletes in the form of chewables, syrups, and tablets. In addition, its low calorific value enables to manage weight that should stimulate demand for xylitol market.

Changing climatic conditions are anticipated to affect the supply of sources, which are supposed to have an effect on the general manufacturing of xylitol. Pure xylose, which is costly and its supply is comparatively insufficient, is also needed for the manufacturing of xylitol. As a result, the cost of xylitol has risen, which will affect the development of the market. Xylitol production variation and accessibility of substitute polyols such as sorbitol, stevia, galactitol, maltitol, and mannitol are anticipated to interfere with the development of the xylitol industry.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of xylitol market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

It is anticipated that rapid urbanization and altering customer preferences for sugar-free products will drive market growth. It is commonly used in the manufacture of natural sweeteners in chewing gums as it provides multiple dental protective advantages from issues such as decay and sensitivity of the tooth, degradation of the gum, and dry mouth that should accelerate market share.

Pharmaceutical and cosmetics application segments are expected to witness substantial growth rate over the forecast period. XYLISORB, Roquette’s trade name for a range of xylitol powders, are used in variety of cosmetic and pharmaceutical applications.

North America generated the highest revenue in the global xylitol period in 2018. The United States is one of the world’s largest customers of xylitol. Demand is high owing to various health advantages associated with the aforementioned product.

The primary participants in the global xylitol market include Cargill Inc., E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Ingredion Inc., Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech Co., Ltd., Novagreen Inc., Roquette Freres Inc., Xylitol Canada Inc., S2G Biochem, Zuchem Inc., DFI Corporation, O’Laughlin, Shandong Futaste Co., Thomson Biotech(Xiamen) Co., Foodchem International Corporation among

Xylitol Market:

By Application

Food

Oral Hygiene Products

Cosmetics and Toiletries

Pharmaceuticals

By Geography

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

