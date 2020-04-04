Type 2 Diabetes Market was estimated to grow at 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing obese population worldwide, says Absolute Markets Insights

Diabetes patients face many problems in day-to-day life, including dietary restrictions and daily insulin administration. The worldwide accessibility of digital technology helps patients to resolve their health issues by linking and sharing data with the health care team. This provides a digital network for data-driven resources that can link patients and their diabetes care teams to manage diabetes. Furthermore, due to the ease of smart devices, the adoption of continuous blood glucose monitoring systems is growing at very higher rate. Which enables the hospitals to notify when certain glucose levels are exceeded, they will assist in sending custom warnings to the patients. According to centers for disease control and prevention (CDC), more than 34 million in the United States citizen have diabetes (which is about 1 in 10), and about 90-95% of them have type 2 diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes mostly develops in people who are aged above 45, but more children, and young adults are also have been affected by it. In 2017, Merck and Pfizer teamed up to develop ertugliflozin and got approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration. Ertugliflozin is a sodium-glucose co-transporter 2-inhibitor, it helps diabetes patients to excrete excess glucose through their urine. Due to the changing lifestyles and unhealthy dietary habits, diet and weight management apps are growing at very faster rate. There are many weight loss apps like, Weight Watchers, Diet Point, Noom, Endomondo Sports Tracker which are available both for android and iOS system. These apps have several functions like assisting in setting up a weight loss goal and progress, track food intake, record running distance, browse workout history amongst others.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of type 2 diabetes market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

By treatment category, drugs-based treatments are estimated to held the major share due to the high adoption of drugs like Metformin, Sulfonylureas, Meglitinides etc. which helps in reducing glucose production in the liver and refining your body’s adaptability to insulin so that body accepts insulin more efficiently.

By geography, North America is estimated to hold the major share owing to the increasing obese population and rising prevalence of diabetes caused by the hereditary traits. According to a data from National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, in 2017–2018, the age adjusted prevalence of obese adults in United States was 42.4%, and there were no major differences between men and women among all adults or by age group.

The key players include Abbott Laboratories, Acon Laboratories, Inc., Adocia, Akros Pharma, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Biocon, Boehringer Ingelheim, Daiichi Sankyo, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novartis Co., Novo Nordisk, Peptron, Pfizer, Roche Diagnostics Ltd., Sanofi, Sunpharma, Takeda Pharmaceuticals amongst others.

Type 2 Diabetes Market:

By Treatment+Devices Treatment Drug Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors Others Devices Blood Glucose Monitoring Insulin Delivery Devices By Geography North America S Canada Mexico Rest of North America Europe France, The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Benelux Union Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



