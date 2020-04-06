Tackifier Market Research Report 2020 to 2025 | Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation

Tackifier Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

Companies covered:

Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Arkema Group, YASUHARA CHEMICAL CO., LTD, and other for more company coverage please register for sample inquiry.

Market Overview

The global tackifier market is expected to grow at with a CAGR greater than 4% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market is the growing urban infrastructure in developing countries. However, emerging tackifier free adhesives market is hindering the growth of the market studied.

– Shifting focus towards bio-based tackifiers is expected to provide a major growth opportunity for the market studied.

– Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share of the market and is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

– Among the end-user industries, building & construction is expected to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.

Building & Construction Industry to Dominate the Market

– Among the end-user industries, building & construction accounts for the major share of the global tackifiers market currently.

– Pressure-sensitive and water-borne adhesives are in major demand for various purposes in the building and construction industry for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, concrete, joint cements, manufactured housing, resilient flooring, etc.

– These adhesives use significant percentage of tackifiers to improve the tack, peel, and bonding of the surface. The growing construction industry across the world is providing growth prospects to the market studied, which is likely to lead to an increasing demand for tackifiers in the adhesive market.

– Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, building & construction industry is expected to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.

