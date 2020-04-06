Surge Arrester Market Precise Outlook 2020 to 2025 – ABB Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, Siemens AG, Schneider electric SE

Surge Arrester Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

Companies covered:

ABB Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, Siemens AG, Schneider electric SE, General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Legrand SA and other for more company coverage please register for sample inquiry.

Market Overview

The surge arrester market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period of 2020-2025. Factors such as big investments in energy systems and smart grids, equipment protection from sudden voltage fluctuations and aging power infrastructure in developed countries are expected to be driving the market. The rising demand for electricity from all the three sectors, namely industrial, commercial, and residential is expected to help the surge arrester market to grow. However, product counterfeiting by local players have somewhat hampered the growth of the market.

– Industrial sector is expected to witness a significant growth in forecast period, owing to various factors such as economic growth, and rise in industrial capacities of developing nations such as India, China, Etc.

– The increasing demand for electrical energy to sustain global development requires consistent heavy investments in power supply generation. This has provided the market for surge arrester an opportunity to grow in recent years and is expected to do so in forecast period.

– Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market growth with majority of the demand coming from the countries such as the China and India, owing to the factors like economic growth in the emerging nations, increasing access to electricity, and rising industrial activities.

Industrial Sector to Dominate the Market

– The estimate for surge arrester market in 2018 was over USD 400 million, this figure is expected to grow even more owing to the factors like rapid urbanization and industrialization of developing countries like India, China, etc.

– Rise in focus on reducing downtime due to equipment failure and focus towards resolving power quality issues across industrialized economies caused by voltage spikes have helped the market grow in recent years and is expected to follow this trend in forecast period.

– Electricity supply to industrial sector was over 31.9 quadrillion BTU in 2012 and is expected to rise at an average rate of 1.3% per year to reach 46.3 quadrillion BTU in 2040.

– Industrial energy requirement of China increased fourfold from 14.8 quadrillion BTU in 1990 to 59.0 quadrillion BTU in 2012, all the while the share of electricity in energy supply have increased in this energy mix and is expected to do the same in forecast period.

– Therefore, the aforementioned factors, are expected to drive the market in forecast period, similar to the trend witnessed in recent years.

