Subsea Production And Processing System Market 2020-2025 | Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Company, China Oilfield Services Limited, Weatherford International Plc.

Subsea Production And Processing System Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

This report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the Global market to the readers. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the Subsea Production And Processing System Market so far.

The Subsea Production And Processing System market studied was projected to grow with a CAGR of nearly 13.3% over the forecast period.

Companies covered:

Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Company, China Oilfield Services Limited, Weatherford International Plc., Baker Hughes Company.

Market Overview

The subsea production and processing system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 2% during the period of 2020-2025. The increasing drilling and completion activities, globally, has been driving the demand for the subsea production and processing system market over the study period. However, the volatile oil prices over the recent period, owing to the supply-demand gap, geopolitics and several other factors has been restraining the growth in the demand for subsea production and processing systems.

– Deepwater and ultra-deepwater to dominate the subsea production and processing system market in 2019, owing to the increasing deepwater explotation and production activities, globally.

– The increasing oil and gas discoveries coupled with the liberalization in the industry globally, has been leading to creation of new opportunities for the players to invest in. The new emerging markets are several developing nations of Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific and South America.

– North America is estimated to have the maximum share of the subsea production and processing system market, in 2018. Additionally, the growth rate of the South America region is expected to be the highest during the forecast period, primarily due to the rapidly increasing oil and gas activities in the region, over the forecast period.

Deepwater and Ultra-Deepwater to Dominate the Market

– The deep-water and ultra-deep-water activities directly influence the subsea production and processing system market in the offshore. After oil prices fall in 2014 many countries shifted towards onshore projects, but it turned out that return of investment period of onshore projects are 10 to 15 years, so the countries like Brazil, the United States, and Egypt started deep-water and ultra-deep-water explorations which have a return period of 5 to 6 years, are more profitable and are likely to drive the subsea production and processing system market in the forecast period.

– After 2015 the offshore rig count of the world increased significantly and is likely to have a positive impact on subsea production and processing system as they are used in offshore.

– In December 2019, Chevron Corporation announced to develop the Anchor Project in the Gulf of Mexico, which will be the first deep-water and high-pressure project of the oil and gas industry. This project will be needing advancement in the subsea production and processing system for the high-pressure environment and is expected to drive the subsea production and processing system market in the forecast period.

– The West Delta Deep Marine project in Egypt is in its development phase. Royal Dutch Shell announced in 2019 to do drilling at Montu well, which will be the deepest well in Egypt. This opens various opportunities in Egypt for the subsea production and processing system market in the forecast period.

– Therefore, with the increase in the deep-water and ultra-deep-water exploration and production activities the subsea production and processing system is likely to witness a significant demand during the forecast period.

