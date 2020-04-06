Spray Polyurethane Foam Market 2020 Global Analysis and Outlook – BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC, Johns Manville

Spray Polyurethane Foam Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The global Spray Polyurethane Foam market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC, Johns Manville, Dow, CERTAINTEED and other for more company coverage please register for sample inquiry.

Market Overview

The global spray polyurethane foam market is estimated to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 5%, over the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are growing concerns related to greenhouse gas emissions and strong potential as a key component of the durability management strategy for a building.

– Growing competition from fiberglass and cellulose insulation solutions are likely to hinder the markets growth.

– Gaining momentum in the trend of foam lifting in the concrete raising industry is likely to create opportunities for the market in the coming years.

– Asia-Pacific holds the major share in the consumption of spray polyurethane foam (SPF) materials. The region is also expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, powered by the growth in energy-efficient construction and asbestos encapsulation applications in the region.

Increasing Usage in the Insulation Applications

– Spray polyurethane foam had been used in insulation applications since the 1960s and the consumption has steadily grown over time. However, spray polyurethane foam insulation experienced exponential growth during the past decade.

– The Energy Saving Trust calculates that 25% of heat loss in homes is through the roof, 35% is through the walls, 25% is through windows or draughts, and 15% is through the floor. Hence, cavity wall and loft/roof insulation are two of the most effective energy efficiency measures anyone may install.

– Spray polyurethane foam systems provide an ideal way of complying with very high insulation standards while providing effective controls against unwanted air leakage and preventing condensation. The insulation value is among the best available, as the foam seals all gaps and moulds itself to all contours.

– The widespread use of the spray polyurethane foam in building envelope assemblies, including walls, ceilings, floors, attics, crawl spaces, and roofing is linked directly to code-mandated improvements in energy efficiency and specifically, requirements for reducing building air leakage.

– Increasingly stringent building codes, such as State of Californias Title 24 and International Code Councils International Energy Conservation Code, are driving builders to utilize materials that reduce fossil fuel consumption and conserve energy.

– Globally, Asia-Pacific has the largest construction market which is led by India, China, and various South-east Asian countries. In India, the government has initiated projects, such as 100 smart cities and Housing for All by 2022 which are expected to immensely drive the residential construction market in India through the forecast period. The country has even experienced significant interest from foreign investors in its infrastructural sector.

– Owing to all the aforementioned factors, the market for spray polyurethane foam is likely to increase in the coming years.

