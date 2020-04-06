Steam Turbine For Power Generation Market Global Insights 2020-2025 | Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Dongfang Turbine Company Limited, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Steam Turbine For Power Generation Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The global Steam Turbine For Power Generation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Companies covered:

Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Dongfang Turbine Company Limited, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd. and other for more company coverage please register for sample inquiry.

Market Overview

The market for steam turbine for power generation is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 1.5% during the forecast period of 2020-2025. The market is expected to be driven by upcoming natural gas combined cycle plants and thermal coal plants. However, there has been a general trend of reduction of prices in electricity generated by solar energy and in one of the first cases, in the world, in Bhadla Solar Park, India, where the cost of solar energy dropped below the average coal-powered thermal plant of the country.

There is increasing adoption of natural gas plants in developed countries such as the United States and Russia, where the gas is locally produced. As the prices drop due to a continuous increase in the production of shale gas, there is a high chance that lower and middle-income countries will also follow in the footsteps of developed countries.

A new type of thermal plant is under study, which uses thorium as the primary fuel. The progress in this field can lead to a renaissance in thermal power plants as thorium creates much less waste, is cheaper, and is more abundant than uranium. This, in turn, is expected to create a significant opportunity for the steam turbine manufacturers to tap into this new market.

Natural Gas Combined Cycle Plants to Witness a Significant Growth

– Natural gas plants do not directly use steam turbines, but combined cycle plant, which is the most efficient method of natural gas fired plant, use smaller megawatt turbines.

– An increase in the adoption of combined-cycle natural gas plants as a reliable source of energy is one of the prominent reason behind the increase in the demand for steam turbines.

– As renewable resources cannot provide energy around the clock, a component of natural gas-based plants in the energy mix can make way for a cleaner future.

– 38% and 23.2% of electricity in the world, in the year 2018, is generated by coal and gas respectfully.

– Many countries are looking forward to change their coal plants to gas plants, therefore, there is a possibility of smaller steam turbines to be used. This, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for steam turbines for power generation during the forecast period.

