Sugar Free Chewing Gum Market Rising Trends, Demand And Business Outlook 2020 | Hershey, Lotte Group, Perfetti Van Melle

Sugar Free Chewing Gum Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

This report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the Global market to the readers.

The sugar-free chewing gum market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.21% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Market Overview

– The trend of sugar-free consumables has affected a massive portion of the entire food and beverage sector from carbonated beverages to confectioneries. The global chewing gum market is undergoing a paradigm shift towards developing a sugar-free front due to the inclination of the population towards sugar-free food and beverages due to the occurrence of diabetes and sugar-related diseases.

– Furthermore, the sugar-free alternatives of chewing gum are also being recognized as a preventive measure for dental ailments by various leading dental associations and organizations globally. Some of the biggest players in the market, such as The Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company and Peppersmith are investing to develop as well as boost their production and business of sugar-free gums.

– The bulk pack of sugar-free gum is the largest selling category in sugar-free chewing gum. However, the demand for a single pack is growing with consumer demand for various flavors. Innovation in a unique format, a new pack and varied flavor range continued to be sugar- free chewing gum market opportunity to drive the sales.

Increasing Number of Diabetic Population

According to International Diabetics Federation, the number of diabetics worldwide in 2019 was 463 million. The projected number of diabetics is expected to reach 700 million by 2045. With an increased number of diabetics, the prevalence of diabetes is also projected to increase to almost 11 percent by 2045. Sugar-free chewing gum would be a good alternative to cut down the sugar intake as it helps in satisfying a sweet tooth without causing a spike in blood glucose level and thus preventing the occurrence of diabetes. Sugar-free chewing can also be used to improve oral care by preventing tooth decay and players prominent in the market are coming up with innovative solutions. For instance, Peppersmith, a UK-based confectionery company, has developed manufactured xylitol-based chewing gum. Xylitol is a sweetener found naturally in trees and plants and kills up to 90% of oral bacteria and thus helping to reduce plaque. As a result, Peppersmith is acclaimed by dentists and approved by the Oral Health Foundation.

