Specialty Fats & Oils Market 2020 Global Production and Demand Analysis – Bunge Limited, Cargill, Incorporated, Fuji Oil Co., Ltd, Wilmar International Ltd

Specialty Fats & Oils Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

This report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the Global market to the readers. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the Specialty Fats & Oils Market so far.

The global specialty fats & oils market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Companies covered:

Bunge Limited, Cargill, Incorporated, Fuji Oil Co., Ltd, Wilmar International Ltd, IFFCO Group, Manildra Group, Mewah Group, Intercontinental Specialty Fats SDN BHD and other for more company coverage please register for sample inquiry.

Market Overview

– High-income countries have experienced a growth in the production and consumption of ultra-processed food, mainly bakery products, such as pastries, bread, cakes, and cookies.

– Shortenings and specialty oils, such as cake oils are increasingly used to enhance the product performance and ensure higher consumer acceptance. These factors have accelerated the growth of this segment.

– Asia-Pacific is one of the major markets for specialty fats and oils. The demand for specialty oils and fats in the region is likely to remain concentrated in China and India, owing to a large consumer base and application in the countries.

Manufacturers Replacing Cocoa Butter with Cocoa Butter Equivalents

The cocoa production has always been fluctuating and it is a costly ingredient. Hence, the confectioners are using alternative ingredients to substitute cocoa butter in order to maintain profit margins. Earlier, cocoa butter was preferred over cocoa butter equivalent (CBE) as a fat source in chocolate products, but in the coming years the balance is projected to shift in favor of CBEs. Annual growth in CBE demand is currently estimated to be at 10%, while for chocolate it is only 3-4%. Reasons for the recent interest in CBEs include its 30-40% reduction in cost, as compared to cocoa butter, its sustainability, and the flexibility of the product itself. These specialty fats are also predominantly used to produce compound coatings used in bakery and confectionary products, where the coating forms 10% to 30% of the total weight of the enrobed products.

