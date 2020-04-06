Spain Aesthetic Devices Market Global Analysis 2020-2025: Allergan PLC, Alma Lasers, Cutera Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Galderma SA (Nestle)

Spain Aesthetic Devices Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

This report aims to provide an unbiased and a comprehensive outlook of the Global market to the readers. Analysts have studied the key trends defining the trajectory of the market. The research report also includes an assessment of the achievements made by the players in the Spain Aesthetic Devices Market so far.

Companies covered:

Allergan PLC, Alma Lasers, Cutera Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Galderma SA (Nestle), Hologic Inc., Lumenis Inc., LUTRONIC, Syneron Medical Ltd, Venus Concept and other for more company coverage please register for sample inquiry.

Market Overview

The Medical Aesthetic Devices market in the Spain has gained a lot of momentum in the recent years due to the increase in the number of cosmetic surgeries being performed and increasing more concerned with the appearance and looks. As with the advent of the internet, information became accessible to everyone and people started becoming more aware of the aesthetic procedures. Hence all these factors has increased the awareness about the medical aesthetic procedures, which in turn, has increased the sales of medical aesthetic devices

Obesity has also been one primary factor that has been driving the growth of the market. Moreover, rising adoption of minimally invasive devices in the field has also made devices and instruments more precise and safer. Hence all these factors have helped the market growth.

Application in Skin Resurfacing and Tightening is Expected to Register High Growth During the Forecast Period

Skin tightening is a minimally invasive, non-surgical process that uses an infrared light source to tighten the skin by heating the collagen under the skin�s surface, causing the skin to contract. Laser skin tightening is approved method for the reduction of fine lines, wrinkles, and skin laxity. While laser skin tightening results may not be as dramatic as those of a face lift, patients enjoy moderate results with no downtime. An added benefit of laser skin tightening is that it is safe and effective for restoring a more firm, youthful appearance to skin all over the body.

This procedure is thus primarily being used by the older population to reduce the wrinkles on the skin. Spain is thus expected to have more than 40% of the population aged above 60 years of aged by 2050, as per World Aging Population 2017 report by the United Nations. Hence this is expected to help the market to grow in Spain.

