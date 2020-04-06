Wellhead Equipment Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2020-2025

Wellhead Equipment market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2020 to 2025 are profiled in this report.

The global wellhead equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4.5% over the period of 2020-2025.

The Wellhead Equipment market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Top Companies like Baker Hughes Co., Schlumberger Ltd., Weatherford International Ltd., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Weir Group PLC and Cactus Inc among others

Scope of the Report

North America is one of the largest markets for the wellhead equipment led by the United States mainly due to increased exploitation of its shale reserve to meet the demand and for economical production..

Key Market Trends

Onshore Segment to Dominate the Market

– The growth in the market is attributed to the growing demand for energy from the developing economies across the globe. This rising demand for energy is expected to increase exploration and production activities. Additionally the unconventional sources are some of the factors, which is expected to increase the demand for wellhead equipment.

– As of 2018, the United States is leading the onshore oil and gas activity with its robust drilling in the shale reserves, resulting in a surge in global oil and gas production. The major reason behind the surge is the declining operational cost in the countrys basin, which has made marginal projects economical in the low oil price regime.

– The activities in other countries, such as Argentina, Colombia, India, and Indonesia, are being driven by either the recent changes in policies and regulations and governments initiative to increase the domestic production (primarily to meet up for rising consumption), or to address the well decommissioning activities in the industry.

– Such initiatives are expected to result in an increased demand for wellhead equipment, owing to increased onshore exploration and production activities.

– India is planning to reduce crude oil imports by 10% by 2022 from 2018 level. Also, the government has made the entry of foreign companies comparatively easy as per the new licensing policy. This, in turn, is expected to boost the onshore E&P activities in the country, thereby driving the market studied.

– Therefore, owing to increased onshore developments in North America and Asia-Pacific, the onshore segment of wellhead equipment is the largest market

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

